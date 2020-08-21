The Glynn County Commission voted Thursday to keep the same tax rate for the next year.
Tamara Munson, interim chief financial officer, said the county gets 75 percent of its $110 million budget from taxes. The rest comes from fines, fees, grants and investments, among other things.
Of that 75 percent, nearly half goes to public safety — police, fire and rescue, emergency medical services and dispatch. General expenses, public works, judiciary, housing and development, recreation and debt payment make up the remainder.
She noted the millage rate has dropped in the last year, largely because the county split a police tax from the main maintenance and operations tax last year.
The county last increased the maintenance and operations tax in 2017. The maintenance and operations tax is one of the multiple taxes levied on property.
Glynn County also collects five special taxes that pay for fire, police, emergency medical services, Sea Island special police and some major construction projects, along with the taxes levied by the Glynn County School Board and the city of Brunswick.
Six tax districts pay different taxes, however. Only Brunswick residents pay the city tax, while all districts pay the schools tax.
Brunswick residents also pay the county maintenance and operations, EMS and capital projects taxes. Residents of the county’s outlying areas pay the maintenance and operations, EMS, county police and capital projects taxes. Those who live in the Ballard area, central to the mainland, and St. Simons Island are subject to the maintenance and operations, EMS, county police, capital projects and fire taxes.
Sea Island residents pay the county maintenance and operations tax, EMS tax, capital projects tax, police tax, fire tax and a Sea Island police tax. The final district, Jekyll Island, pays only the county’s maintenance and operations tax.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to keep the same maintenance and operations tax rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The commission also voted to ratify Glynn County Schools 2020-2021 millage rate, which is also remaining the same at 16.157 mils.