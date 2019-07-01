County commission, JWSC cancel Fourth of July meetings
The Glynn County Commission will only hold one meeting this month after canceling its Thursday meeting in observance of the Fourth of July.
Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs said the commission will hold one regular meeting on July 18, along with a planned work session on July 16.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission also canceled its meeting scheduled on July 4 in observance of the holiday.
That meeting was rescheduled to July 18, and the following meeting was rescheduled to July 25.
— The Brunswick News