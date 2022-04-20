The Great Recession derailed many planned developments in the Golden Isles that have recently been resurrected by new owners.
The challenge some are facing is trying to start a new phase of a planned development when the existing phases were not followed exactly according to the original master plans.
Glynn County Commission members at a special called meeting Tuesday discussed a proposal to allow administrative approval for the construction of new phases for stalled developments.
“I don’t know how we got to this point but now something can be done,” Commissioner Wayne Neal said.
In some instances there is no explanation for the changes or the lack of oversight that led to developers not following their plans.
Pamela Thompson, director of community development, estimated 20 properties, mostly near Exit 29 or off Ga. 82, are in this situation. No developments on St. Simons Island are affected.
Each time a request is made to start a new phase in the developments they have to go through the time consuming process of getting approval for something that was already approved a decade ago or longer.
Neal said approval will give developers that already have completed phases built a way to move through the process expeditiously. His concern is the area of the county where most of the problems are happening is near the county line and there are thousands of lots available in North Camden County.
“We don’t want people living there and working in Glynn County,” he said.
Commissioners agreed to discuss the issue again at a future work session.
The ongoing zoning code revision has a deadline of Dec. 31 to be approved.
Thompson suggested four joint meetings with the full membership of the Island and Mainland Planning commissioners once a week through June 3. She also suggested nine public meetings where the code revisions can be discussed topic by topic.
Neal emphasized the importance of having all stakeholders and not just planning commission members to have a voice in the final document.
“Our professionals need to be at the table,” he said.
The meeting began with an introduction of Scott Raynes, new CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
Raynes, who has been on the job 99 days, said there were only three COVID patients hospitalized in the Brunswick hospital on Tuesday. He praised his staff for the challenges they have faced since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
“My job is to make their jobs easier,” he said.
Raynes said the average wait time in the emergency room is less than four hours — well within industry standards. At the peak of the pandemic, that wait could have been as long as 10 hours, he said.
“We’re on par with wait times,” he said.
There are no plans to establish a trauma center, in part because of the expense and the fact it would be difficult to justify the need to state regulators for approval.
Andrew Leanza, the county’s new Emergency Management Agency director, explained the list of disasters his agency is prepared to respond to and the preparations for the upcoming hurricane season.
By next year, Leanza said he plans to create a community response team of about 300 citizens who would plan a role in emergencies to allow authorities to focus on the bigger issues.
Commissioner Allen Booker suggested a public information campaign targeting people in his district who don’t understand the risks of ignoring an evacuation order and staying in town during a hurricane.
Leanza said he has the same concerns and plans to create a hurricane evacuation study group.
“The thing that keeps me up at night is evacuations,” he said.