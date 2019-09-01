The Glynn County Commission voted Sunday night to declare a State of Emergency in the county, in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian reaching this area on Wednesday.
The declaration gives the chairman of the board the authority to make emergency response decisions without calling for a board vote. That authority includes the power to issue evacuation orders.
The commission will still reach a consensus before making any significant decisions, said Michael Browning, commission chairman.
“This is really all about protecting our citizens,” Browning said. “… When we have a hurricane that could pose risk to someone’s life, injury to someone, we have to do all we can as a commission to advise our citizens on what’s the best thing for them, in our opinion.”
After the vote, county commission members discussed ongoing efforts to monitor the storm and plans to potentially call for an evacuation in Glynn County.
If conditions do not change, the commission anticipates calling for an evacuation of the barrier islands — including St. Simons, Jekyll, Little St. Simons and Sea islands — and low-lying areas of the county. That decision had not yet been made, as of Sunday night.
During the meeting Sunday, Dorian was a Category 5 storm throttling the Bahamas and moving slowly toward Florida’s coast. Weather forecasters were unable to determine with any sense of certainty how the storm could potentially hit coastal Georgia.
“Folks, when I use the term historic, I’m not being facetious. This is a historic storm,” said Jay Wiggins, director of Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency. “We have never dealt with anything quite like this. We can’t get a very good grasp of where that storm’s going to go and the timing of that storm.”
Wiggins said he hopes Glynn County residents are aware that there’s a “very real possibility” for an evacuation to be called and have prepared accordingly.
Glynn County has two evacuation zones. Zone A includes residents east of I-95 and Zone B includes residents west of I-95. The zones delineate low-lying areas, which are more prone to flooding.
Gov. Brian Kemp plans to travel to Savannah and Brunswick on Monday and will call for an evacuation of coastal county residents living east of I-95, if storm predications have not changed.
Homer Bryson, the director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, phoned into the meeting to share this information with the commissioners.
Glynn County will activate its emergency operations center on Monday at 8 a.m. The county will also then begin the process to evacuate those with functional medical needs.
The county cannot require Glynn County residents to leave, Wiggins reminded the commissioners. But, during an evacuation, emergency personnel assistance will be significantly limited.
Wiggins and the commissioners urged community members to be prepared. Wiggins said forecasts at that time showed the possibility of the storm staying off the coast and bringing tropical storm conditions to Glynn County.
In 2016, Hurricane Matthew also hit this area as a tropical storm, Wiggins said. And the effects were devastating for many.
“We need our citizens to know and understand just how dangerous this storm is and just how potentially dangerous it could be to our community,” Wiggins said.