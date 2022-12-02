The Glynn County Commission approved a request to fund the new director of public safety position at Thursday’s meeting, but not without a lengthy discussion.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen made a motion to defer a vote until the Dec. 15 meeting to resolve his concern over who oversees the county chief of police position.
He pointed out that the county commission has the authority to hire and fire the county police chief at will.
“He would answer to someone with no authority to direct him, and that’s where the problem lies as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “That’s something that needs go be resolved before I can vote on this.”
County Manager Bill Fallon said the funding request is necessary for him to do an assessment to determine what is needed to fill the position. The idea is for the public safety manager to oversee fire, police, emergency management and animal control.
It was also pointed out that Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste already reports to Fallon daily.
Fallon said the director would also be responsible for getting and maintaining accreditation for the county police and fire department. He also said he’d like to see a Hazmat unit created in the fire department, pointing out it could have played a role responding to last month’s explosion and fire at the Port of Brunswick.
“There are lots of efficiencies that can get achieved,” he said. “Fire and police have challenges with recruiting and retention.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson said he supported Fallon’s proposal because he believes the position is “critical”
“If the county doesn’t get public safety right, then all the rest doesn’t make sense,: he said. “I think we need to put this to bed.”
Brunson said it is important for commissioners to give Fallon’s proposal unanimous support to ensure any applicants won’t be hesitant to apply for the job.
Commissioner David O’Quinn said commissioners approved the position last spring and included it in the county’s organizational chart.
“It’s a position we voted on,” he said.
He said it would be difficult for Fallon to advertise for the position if it’s not funded.
Commissioners rejected Tostensen’s motion to defer a vote until the Dec. 15 meeting.
Brunson followed with a motion to approve funding the position, with a second by Allen Booker. The vote was 6-1, with Tostensen casting the dissenting vote.
Commissioners also approve two native landscaping requests in the beach and dune protection district on Sea Island.