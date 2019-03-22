The Glynn County Commission called on the county’s state delegation and the Georgia Department of Transportation on Thursday to install suicide prevention equipment on the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Former county commissioner Cap Fendig, Kiera Byrd, organizer of the Shine a Light Bridge Walk, and owner of St. Simons Island Ace Hardware Hal Hart presented a resolution to the commission which noted the number of suicides since the bridge was built in 2003 and called on the state delegation and GDOT to take action.
“We’re requesting your approval on a resolution that had to be added to the agenda tonight for our state delegation to take some action concerning the Lanier bridge,” Fendig said. “As you know recently, a young lady jumped to her death. Her body was recently found. She was well-known in the community and well-loved, and it ripped the heart of the community open on a subject that is usually pretty taboo to talk about, and that’s suicide.”
At least 10 people have jumped to their death from the 185-foot-high bridge since it opened in 2003. The most recent was Nicole Wells, owner of Nicole’s Cut Hut on St. Simons Island, who took her own life by jumping off the bridge on Feb. 20.
Fendig said the number was lowballed and was actually closer to 17 or 18.
“The statistics surrounding suicide, particularly from the Sidney Lanier Bridge, are inaccurate at best because it’s something the media doesn’t talk about and something people don’t usually talk about among each other. For instance, there have been more than 18 suicides off the bridge since it was built. Additionally, since Nicole jumped there have been four people talked off the bridge,” Byrd said.
After the meeting, Byrd said she’d seen a number of methods of suicide prevention on bridges.
Fendig said they had provided the county commission with information on methods to prevent suicides via jumping from bridges. Byrd pointed to Californian and Canadian efforts in particular to reduce suicides on the Golden Gate Bridge and Prince Edward Viaduct, respectively.
Oftentimes, simply making it difficult for someone to use a bridge to commit suicide will be enough to delay them until help can arrive or dissuade them completely, Byrd said.
“I would support anything they would come up with, and I’d talk to the (Georgia Department of Transportation) about it if we can come up with a feasible plan. We’ve had several suicides already. I don’t have an answer for that myself,” state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island said over the phone after the meeting. Hogan did not attend the county commission meeting.
Hogan said it was too late for the state General Assembly to take up discussion of the matter, but that he would take any plans presented to him to the GDOT.
The commission approved the resolution 6-0. Commissioner Allen Booker was absent.
In other business, the commission voted to approve a conditional use permit to allow the owner of a lot near Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island to shore up his property with a new revetment closer to shore and to rebuild a wooden walkway — destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017 — over the Johnson rocks revetment.
The new revetment would be much closer further up to shore and even with the land, said Stuart Sligh, agent for owner Anthony Guthrie.
The Islands Planning Commission recommended the county commission approve the permit application in February, with three conditions: That the owner conducts no excavation of the beach or existing revetment, add no new rocks to the Johnson rocks revetment and that the walkway has to be rebuilt completely within the old walkway’s footprint.
Commissioner Peter Murphy motioned to approve the permit with the conditions recommended by the IPC. The vote passed 4-2, commissioners Bob Coleman and Wayne Neal voting against.
Coleman said he wanted to defer the item and look into questions about the application he said were unanswered.
The commission also deferred two alcohol license applications, one of which is set to appear at the next regular meeting on April 4.