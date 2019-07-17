The conversation at the Glynn County Commission’s Tuesday work session revolved by and large around new regulations.
Recent issues with businesses on the beach and bikes on sidewalks brought the subjects of regulating said activities to the forefront.
County Community Development Director Pamela Thompson and Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus took the lead during discussions of regulating commercial activities in public places, East Beach on St. Simons Island in particular.
Existing county regulations don’t say much about selling services on the beach, Thompson said. Businesses selling products, however, are subject to regulations. Sunset Slush, which sells frozen treats from a cart on East Beach, must contract with the county and pay upwards of $15,000 in taxes and fees.
Seven other businesses currently operating on the beach do pay taxes, but she said it isn’t a requirement. Both she and Gurganus said they believed regulating other types of business would be fair.
Also, the lack of oversight led to something of a kerfuffle earlier this month when a paraglider — which is classified as an ultralight aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration — started operating on the beach.
According to FAA guidelines, ultralight aircraft can’t operate within five miles of an airport without certain permissions and clearances the paraglider pilot did not have, said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Burr said the pilot claimed to have clearance but did not. The pilot had ceased operating within the five-mile zone on Thursday, he said, but pilots of other aircraft called in complaints during his flights to the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport, expressing concerns with safety.
The pilot didn’t take money on the beach, Thompson said, but would take people paragliding as part of a class that was held elsewhere. Regardless, she said the pilot was taking off from the beach, which meant the county could regulate such an activity along with any other commercial activity occurring on the beach.
Gurganus had done some homework before the Tuesday meeting.
“Long story short, there are some communities out there with some good ideas. We could look at them with your direction,” she told commissioners.
Her presentation consisted of summaries of regulations other governments have employed with success in tourist hotspots.
In particular, she pointed the commissioners to Walton County, Fla., and Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Both require beach-based businesses to hold permits and maintain liability insurance.
In Walton County, vendors are assigned to specific areas. Any businesses with an assigned area can deliver services to the beach, but can’t solicit sales or rentals. Water-based commercial enterprises must maintain an operations center on dry land at a location with access to the beach.
Instructional businesses, such as surfing or kite-boarding classes, can buy permits on an annual basis in Wrightsville Beach. Chair and umbrella rentals by oceanfront hotels with direct beach access are allowed, but other businesses are forbidden.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said the county should stop taking tax money from businesses on the beach that aren’t regulated by the county unless they can get some form of proof of liability insurance from them.
Taking tax money from the seven businesses Thompson mentioned earlier could imply the government was in some way providing oversight, Neal said. He said he didn’t want to give the public the wrong impression.
Thompson said she’s familiar with many of the beach operations, and didn’t think it would be a problem to get proof of insurance from them.
The commission ultimately asked Thompson and Gurganus to work with Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford to draw up a draft ordinance, looking at established practices employed by governments in similar areas to Glynn County for ideas.
Following the beach discussion, commissioners asked Mumford to start working on an ordinance allowing bikes to ride on sidewalks and establishing, once and for all, who has the right of way at locations where sidewalks intersect entrances to businesses and residential areas — cars or bikes.
State law prohibits bikes on sidewalks, but it doesn’t clearly define what a sidewalk means in a legal sense.
Mumford said, as far as he could tell, all that mattered was the intent behind the structure. There was nothing in state law he could find prohibiting the county commission from designating certain concrete paths as bike trails, as long as their intention was for bikes to use it.
As such, he said the county could likely pass an ordinance allowing bikes to use sidewalks countywide. He was still investigating the matter but hadn’t found anything in the law as of Tuesday that would stop the commission from doing so.
In other business, the commission heard a presentation from Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau President Scott McQuade.
While he was not advocating for the commission to take any action on Tuesday, McQuade said St. Simons Island is in serious need of infrastructure upgrades, and not just to roads and drainage.
The island is falling behind its competitors. Signage, gateways, sidewalks, landscaping and more is aging while other coastal Georgia tourist destinations — like Savannah, Tybee Island and Jekyll Island — are investing more and more into their appearances.
The commission has some options to increase revenue outside of increasing property taxes or sales taxes.
The bed tax, a five percent tax on hotel and motel rooms split evenly between the county and CVB, can go as high as eight percent. As the tax increases, either the CVB has to get a larger cut or an increasingly large portion of revenue has to go towards “tourism product development,” or TPD, McQuade said.
While most of the bed tax currently must go to marketing, if the commission agreed to increase the tax and put more towards product development then the visitors bureau could use the money to improve tourism-related infrastructure.
Money for product development can’t be used to maintain existing infrastructure, like roads, he said, but it could go towards new signs and beautification, and it’s largely paid for by tourists.
Alternatively, the county could establish a tourism improvement district.
Under a tourism improvement district, McQuade said businesses, specifically lodging, would assess themselves and use the proceeds to improve the attractiveness of the area within the district.
A tourism improvement district can cover the entire county or only part of it, he explained, whatever the commission desired.
Personally, McQuade preferred the district over a bed tax increase, as it would generate more money that could be used on infrastructure and beautification.
The commission thanked McQuade for the information but took no action.
The county commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.