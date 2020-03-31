Glynn County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. today to consider closing Sea Island’s beach, imposing a curfew and putting restrictions on hotels, motels and short-term rentals.
There even may be discussion about shutting down the airport or airports.
The meeting will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
The elephant in the room when beach closures were initially discussed was Sea Island, said commission vice chairman Bill Brunson.
Glynn County closed the beaches on St. Simons Island — but exempted Sea Island — on March 20, not long behind the Jekyll Island Authority closing its beaches.
The county had its police, sheriff’s deputies, state Department of Natural Resources officers and school resource officers, among others, patrolling the beaches on St. Simons Island when the closure took effect but has since scaled back somewhat. The focus of enforcement now is more on weekends.
Going to the beach during the closure amounts to a violation, meaning up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, but so far officers have had to issue no citations or make any arrests in relation to anyone violating the closure.
“We’ve had really good voluntary compliance,” said interim Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins.
Jekyll Island is handling its own patrols.
“As you know, we have quite a lot of beach and only so many staff available, but we have park rangers and GSP monitoring our beaches,” said Alexa Orndoff, spokeswoman for the Jekyll Island Authority.
When someone shows up to the beach, they’re politely asked to leave, she said. So far, the authority has had no issues with people disregarding the request or heard of any reports or complaints about people on the beach.
As for a curfew, what the county commission will decide to do is anyone’s guess.
“I don’t know if we’re going to talk about a curfew or not,” Brunson said. “I’m not sure what a curfew does ... I don’t know, but I suspect the word ‘curfew’ will come up.”
If Glynn County enacts a curfew, it would be the third county in the region to do so.
Their meeting will cover more than just beach closures and curfews.
“We’re going to talk about hotels and motels, whether or not they need to close,” Brunson said. “Short term rentals. Maybe some other things we haven’t thought about. This thing changes not by the month, not by the week, by the hour.”
Exactly what form those restrictions would take is unclear.
“I’m not saying we need to close the hotels and motels on I-95. I’m not saying that at all,” Brunson said. “But do we establish protocols? It’s a topic of conversation.”
Chairman Mike Browning said that conversation will likely focus on short-term and vacation rentals.
“What we think of as short-term rentals — houses, apartments and condos — I’m sure the commission would want to focus on that. Hotels, I’m not so sure,” Browning said.
Camden County has already acted on some of the issues facing Glynn, placing a moratorium on temporary lodgings until Wednesday, imposing a mandatory county-wide curfew and restricting traffic coming off of I-95.
According to Browning, the commission will consider placing restrictions on passengers flying in and out of Glynn County’s two airports.
“The concern is, we have people coming into Glynn County from other areas, like New York City, which has a lot of cases,” Browning said. “It seems a lot of people are looking to get out of New York City.”
As of Sunday evening, New York City reported 33,474 cases of COVID-19 and 776 deaths, up from Friday morning’s report of roughly 25,000 cases and 366 deaths.
The age spread mostly follows what the Georgia Department of Public health has reported within Georgia, with the majority falling into the 18-59 age range and a very small percentage of infections in minors.
The question is, how do you stop those leaving New York City from coming here?,” Browning said. “Can we even stop people from coming into our community from other areas based on the location they’re coming from? I don’t know that we can do that.”
Browning said the county could not shut down the interstate even if it wanted to.
He wouldn’t say exactly how much traction the restrictions have among the seven county commissioners, but he added that he wouldn’t call the meeting if at least some weren’t interested.