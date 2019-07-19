Glynn County commissioners voted Thursday to allow additional commercial uses at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.
The county’s Islands Planning Commission voted 4-1 last month to recommend the county commission approve an amendment to the planned development text of all three tracts that comprise the airport property to mirror the general commercial zone, with restrictions.
Uses allowed in general commercial zones include “businesses involving the rendering of a personal service”; retail and wholesale businesses; private or semi-private clubs; places of worship; off-street commercial parking; hotels and motels; commercial trade, vocational or private schools; restaurants; radio or television stations or transmission towers; public utility installations or other essential services; office buildings; some repair garages; newspaper publishing facilities; educational facilities directly related to a hospital or the Glynn County Board of Health; and telecom facilities.
Other uses — such as mixed commercial and residential, vehicle service stations, clinics, care homes, “drinking establishments,” and auditoriums — fall under special and conditional uses, for which the owner must get a permit from the county.
All uses can be found in zoning ordinance section 712.
In particular, the IPC took issue with restaurants. In their recommendation, the planning commissioners included requirements that anyone wishing to change the use of a property would have to file for a site plan, hoping to use it to prevent drastic changes in use that would negatively impact the nearby residential neighborhoods around the airport.
They didn’t want to restrict smaller operations like coffee shops, however, and recommended the county commission establish a distinction in the planned development text between coffee shops and full-service restaurants.
Planning Manager Stefanie Leif gave a presentation on the matter, telling the commissioners about two alternatives.
County commissioners Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn submitted their own proposals, each with differing restrictions.
Brunson said the restrictions recommended by the IPC seemed onerous. In his proposal, restaurants would be allowed like anything else in two of the tracts. In the tract closest to residential areas, a restaurant would have to get a conditional use permit.
“I can’t imagine a tenant out there that has a lease and wants to change a dress store to a widget store should have to get site plan approval to change their business without changing their footprint,” Brunson said.
O’Quinn agreed. His proposal was slightly more restrictive, however. Restaurants would be allowed in two of the tracts if they got conditional use permits but would be outlawed in the tract closest to residential areas. Coffee shops would be allowed like anything else.
George Ragsdale, an IPC member, spoke during the public hearing on the amendment. He said he had intended to advocate for the planning commission’s recommendation, but instead asked the commission to defer the item and give the IPC a chance to look at the two new proposals.
Several people spoke in favor of and against the rezoning, including Mary Hellen Moses, an attorney for nearby residents.
“You heard for two hours about a little road. This is a major rezone that could impact the whole island. I think it deserves more than that,” said Moses, referring to the commission’s decision to reverse a Glynn County Zoning Board of Appeals decision.
A restaurant is very different than other uses, she said.
She claimed — and Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, denied — that the airport commission tried to approve the construction of two restaurants on airport property in the past.
“So this is the third bite of the apple,” Moses said.
Burr said restaurants had been proposed, but would have been denied as they were not allowed on airport property at the time. In any case, restaurants are currently. The commission ultimately approved O’Quinn’s proposal 7-0.
The commission also considered instituting a new ordinance to regulate golf carts and building a new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick. The meeting extended past press time, however.