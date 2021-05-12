The Glynn County Commission voted unanimously to approve the purchase of land on Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street on St. Simons Island, the former site of Glynn Haven Baptist Church, at a called meeting Tuesday.
The church land was bought by a developer who tore down the church literally overnight in 2017.
Unfortunately for the developer, he had failed to obtain the proper permits to build on the site, and the land has sat undeveloped.
Children in the Glynn Haven neighborhood used leftover materials to build forts, posting up a sign calling the area “Shanty Town.” Residents at the time told The News they hoped the area could be turned into a county park.
That effort paid off Tuesday as commissioners agreed to buy the land for $950,000.
District 2 County Commissioner Cap Fendig said the community raised almost $200,000 to help facilitate the purchase.
“It was a very hard deal,” said Fendig, whose district includes St. Simons Island. “We started at the first meeting in January, and every commissioner played a pivotal part in helping package this together.
“The Glynn Haven neighborhood rose to the challenge of raising funds with the help of Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and the St. Simons Land Trust. It was a total partnership effort and will provide a park that will serve many, many generations.”
The vote on purchasing the property came at the end of a three-hour meeting after the commissioners came out of executive session.
Earlier in the meeting, county commissioners voted unanimously on two other measures.
The commission approved a motion to move $15 million from the county’s undesignated fund balance to its capital projects fund balance. The undesignated fund balance had grown to $27 million for the 2021 fiscal year budget thanks to conservative budget cuts during the pandemic and higher than expected revenues.
The undesignated fund balance is usually closer to $12 million to $15 million and serves as a fallback to allow the county to continue operations in the event of a disaster. The county also has a $30 million revenue stabilization or “rainy day” fund to cover immediate repairs in case of a disaster such as a direct hit by a devastating hurricane.
Of the $15 million that will be transferred, $10 million will be used on major projects in each district with $3 million expected to be used for security improvements for the county courthouse and juvenile court.
In other business, the commission approved a change to the Islands Planning Commission’s public comment period as it pertains to site plan and village preservation applications.
Instead of allowing 30 minutes each for proponents and opponents to address the IPC, the public comment period will be 60 minutes total.