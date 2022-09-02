Glynn County Commissioners approved a permit on Thursday allowing the construction of a Friendly Express gas station on 5514 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
The station would have six gas pumps and the convenience store would maintain an 18-hour-a-day business schedule. Once the new station is opened, Planning Manager Stefanie Lief said the company plans to close the existing Friendly Express on Frederica. A representative of Friendly Express said the company planned to remove the underground fuel tanks from the old location as soon as its closed.
Cap Fendig, commissioner for District 2, said the property in question is very significant to the north end of the island and could have long-term consequences for traffic flow on Frederica Road.
Commissioner Allen Booker asked whether the company would have security cameras at the back of the building. One Friendly express representative said they likely would have them all over the property.
St. Simons Island resident Hugh Borque said the county is not adequately planning for traffic. During peak hours, turning left into Frederica at any point is a waiting game. The gas station's site plan did not address that issue at all.
One of the representatives for Friendly Express said the entrance and exit emulate those required by the Georgia Department of Transportation on state roads. Further, he said the new site plan resolves most of the issues with parking and exits that the old store had.
Julian Smith, another St. Simons Island, said he believed it was a good location for a convenience store with fresh produce. Really, it should be a grocery store with gas pumps, he added. He opposed an application from Harris Teeter to install gas pumps at the supermarket, but he felt this location was a good one for such an enterprise.
“The one thing I've heard tonight is Frederica has to have a solution. Turning lanes, third lane, four lanes, whatever,” Commissioner Walter Rafolski said.
Commissioners ultimately approved the permit 5-1, along with a request to remove a 22-inch live oak tree. Commissioners Booker, Rafolski, Bill Brunson, David O'Quinn and Sammy Tostensen voted to approve the application, and Fendig cast the sole opposing vote. Commissioner Wayne Neal recused himself from the vote.
In other business, commissioners voted unanimously to approve an amendment to the county's ordinance allowing alcohol sales from “beverage carts” on golf courses.
Cap Fendig, commissioner for District 2, said the request was made by golfers and that the neighborhoods around island golf courses voiced no opposition.
• Voted to approve the abandonment of a paved road on 220 and 300 Needwood Road, waiving any public access rights.
• Approved permits allowing installation of native plant life past the dune development setback at 110 E. 27th St. and 117 E. 18th St., both on Sea Island.
• Appointed Lucas Ramirez and Abra Lattany-Greene to the county Police Advisory Panel.
• Named Commissioner David O'Quinn vice chairman.
• At the end of the meeting, the commission voted to enter a closed session to discuss pending litigation. Commissioners voted to approved Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford's recommendations regarding pending litigation upon returning to open session and adjourned.