Glynn County Commissioners approved a permit on Thursday allowing the construction of a Friendly Express gas station on 5514 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.

The station would have six gas pumps and the convenience store would maintain an 18-hour-a-day business schedule. Once the new station is opened, Planning Manager Stefanie Lief said the company plans to close the existing Friendly Express on Frederica. A representative of Friendly Express said the company planned to remove the underground fuel tanks from the old location as soon as its closed.

