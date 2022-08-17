The millage rate is going down in Glynn County.
County commissioners have announced intentions to decrease the millage rate at a special called meeting 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the second-floor meeting room at the Glynn County Historic Courthouse.
The current millage rate of 4.453 will be lowered to 4.119, which county officials said represents the inflationary portion of the tax, estimated at 9% for 2022.
It is the second year in a row the millage rate has been reduced by county commissioners.
“Doing a full rollback of the millage rate for the second year in a row is evidence of the commission’s commitment to be fiscally responsible,” said Wayne Neal, commission chairman.
County Manager William Fallon praised staff for their work to create the budget.
“CFO Tamara Munson and her staff have done a tremendous job working with the department heads to ensure fiscal responsibility across the board,” he said. “This put us in a position where we could do a full rollback.”
Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of the property and adjust the assessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The rollback millage rate, the rate that would produce the same amount of revenue as last year based on this year’s assessed values, is 4.119 mills, a reduction of .334 mills, or an estimated $2 million.
