Glynn County commissioners will consider several hot topics Thursday, including new rules governing short-term rentals.
Whether the regs will actually go to a vote is unclear.
“I don’t have certainty as to that,” said commissioner Peter Murphy.
The county is required to hold public hearings on ordinance amendments, and citizens are encouraged to speak their minds.
At the heart of the issue, according to Murphy, is a desire to put a stop to unruly renters in residential neighborhoods who disturb the peace, impose safety requirements on short-term rentals and collect taxes from those who aren’t paying.
Complaints abound from county residents who have had negative experiences with large groups renting homes in their neighborhoods, Murphy said. In addition, many short-term rentals operate on an uneven playing field, gaining an advantage over hotels, motels and other forms of lodging by dodging the 5 percent nightly bed tax on room rentals.
A short-term rental ordinance has been kicked around for so long — the entire four years of Murphy’s tenure, in fact — that he feels there’s not much left to discuss.
“We need to take a vote up or down,” he said.
Not all are ready to act.
Local realtor Missy Neu is part of a committee that is examining the problem. That committee includes realtors, short-term management agencies, property owners who rent out their homes when they’re not there and people who have been negatively impacted by short-term rentals.
County commissioners and staff members have bent an ear to input from the committee, she said, but now appear to be rushing into the final stretch.
“We are very anxious to see the draft of the ordinance, but the committee is concerned that it is Tuesday night at 6 o’clock and nobody has seen the ordinance and they’re going to vote on it possibly Thursday,” Neu said.
Neu said two questions remain to be answered, and no one can begin to do so until they see the text of the ordinance. Both questions pertain to the requirement in recent drafts of the ordinance that rental owners register their addresses with the county and hold a business license.
First, there’s a strong belief among the Golden Isles’ realtors and homeowners that renting out a building is part of their property rights, Neu said. Second, a state law admittedly aimed at long-term residential rentals prohibits counties from keeping a registry of rental properties.
Neu said representatives on all sides of the issue have asked the county commission to postpone a decision until October.
“The big message to me is, we need to see the draft,” Neu said.
Commissioners will also decide Thursday whether to ban alcohol on East Beach during the annual frat beach gathering on Nov. 6 and 7 and whether to expand the Sunday sales provision of the county’s alcohol ordinance.
The alcohol ordinance amendment would allow package sales as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays. Package sales aren’t allowed until 12:30 p.m.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Old Glynn County Courthouse and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.