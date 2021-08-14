Glynn County is locking the public out of its buildings while four school systems in Georgia are shutting down, some only a few days after starting classes.
It's just further confirmation of what health officials already know: The delta variant of COVID-19 has its talons firmly planted in Georgia and there's no sign it will be pulling them out anytime soon.
The steady flow of COVID-19 cases requiring medical care has exasperated hospital officials nervously watching admissions and exhausted staff wondering where that light at the end of the tunnel is.
"Many of our counties are continuing to break records for COVID transmission rates and hospitalizations," said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator for the eight-county Coastal Health District.
The two hospitals under the flag of Southeast Georgia Health System have firsthand knowledge of that. As of early Friday, the health system was treating 109 COVID patients at its Brunswick hospital and 32 at its hospital in St. Marys.
Southeast Georgia Health System linked up with the hospital in Liberty County and hospitals in Savannah earlier in the week and all but begged coastal residents to get one of the free vaccines that's available and to follow health guidelines for protecting themselves from the virus, including wearing a mask when around others.
They said their hospitals and staffs are being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in COVID patients.
Vaccinations are available to everyone age 12 on up and are available at health departments, hospitals and some pharmacies.
Glynn County has stepped up its requirement that masks be worn when inside county facilities. It announced Friday that all county government buildings will be closed to the public beginning Monday.
The county announcement includes the W. Harold Pate Courthouse Annex; Public Works administration; fire administration; Parks and Recreation offices; and Animal Control Shelter and offices.
County employees will continue to report to work and can be reached by phone or email.
The Glynn County Courthouse, old courthouse and Juvenile Court in the Office Park Building will be open on Monday for regular business.
"If you have business at any of the locations, Sheriff Neal Jump asks that you wear your mask (as required), practice social distancing and adhere to the (Department of Public Health) guidelines," said Matthew Kent, the county's public information officer.
"Glynn County libraries will also remain open for normal hours at this time."
This follows the Glynn County Police Department's decision earlier to temporarily bar the public from entering its mainland headquarters in Brunswick and its outpost on St. Simons Island. The department hopes to limit the exposure of officers to COVID-19.
The four school systems suspending classes and switching to virtual learning after COVID outbreaks are all small districts. They are the counties of Taliaferro, Glascock and Talbot. The 1,100-student Macon County district is the fourth.
Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students into quarantine after exposure to people with the virus.