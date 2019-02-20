Officials with Glynn County, the city of Brunswick and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission delivered updates on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects to the SPLOST Citizens’ Oversight Committee Tuesday.
So far, Glynn County has completed six of its 47 SPLOST 2016 projects, said county Public Works Director Dave Austin.
A project to repave Frederica Road hit a couple of snags, Austin said, but is chugging along.
The project is over budget, Austin said, but the Glynn County Commission approved a contingency fund to get the project done, Austin said.
An overhaul of the St. Simons Island Pier Village is also over budget and behind schedule, Austin said. A gas main under Butler Avenue conflicted with the project, and workers had to wait for Atlanta Gas Light to help resolve it. Phase 2 work on Mallery Street should begin in the coming weeks, he said.
The contractor working on resurfacing East Beach Causeway from Demere Retreat Lane to Ocean Boulevard has hit delays due to weather, Austin said. He said the contractor milled the pavement last week, and hopes to complete the project this week.
The nature of many construction projects makes it hard to accurately predict how long they’ll take, Austin explained. Weather, inflation and actual conditions on the ground can all make an early prediction incorrect.
A contractor replacing a box culvert in Pepper Creek on Old Jesup Road in nearly finished, Austin said, and is just waiting on new guard rails to install at the creek.
The county is preparing to bid out the construction of a new veterans memorial park and looking at ways to reduce the cost to construct a new animal control shelter.
Following Austin’s presentation, City Manager Jim Drumm told committee members that the city of Brunswick has started or completed most of its projects.
The city has approved spending on 13 of its 19 projects, which include upgrades to Mary Ross Waterfront Park, an amphitheater in Sidney Lanier Park, public restrooms in Overlook Park, restoration of squares and cemeteries and $4 million in road resurfacing, among others.
Drumm said many of the projects are scheduled for a 2020 completion. Brunswick City Commissioners have approved the purchase of two fire trucks and a new fire rescue vehicle, fulfilling those two items, but another three items have undetermined completion dates.
Beautification and traffic flow improvements to U.S. Highway 17, drainage improvements in the College Park neighborhood and new way-finding and gateway signage are all currently either on hold, awaiting approvals or in need of additional funding.
JWSC Executive Director Jimmy Junkin took the podium next, updating the committee on its two SPLOST projects.
A project to reroute much of the north mainland’s sewer system — originally given an $11.7 million price tag on the SPLOST list but ultimately estimated to be higher — is nearing the end of its second phase.
The utility is in the process of selecting an engineering firm to design the third and fourth phases of the project, Junkin said. While he couldn’t say when it would be completed, he said the JWSC plans to start the final phases of the project before SPLOST collection ends in April 2020.
Another project to upgrade a sewer system in downtown Brunswick should be underway by late spring or early summer. At present, it’s looking like it will be well under budget, Junkin said.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for April 24.