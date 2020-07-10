Those who speed up and down North Harrington Road on St. Simons Island should consider themselves warned, said Glynn County Police Capt. Eugene Smith.
In answer to a citizen’s question Wednesday night about a perceived speeding problem there, Smith said it was news to him. But he assured listeners at Wednesday’s Virtual Town Hall meeting with Glynn County Police that he would get right on it.
“This is the first complaint that’s been made known to me about speeding on North Harrington Drive,” said Smith, captain of the department’s patrol division. “But I will certainly pass this on to the traffic division so they can address this matter. We can issue warnings, tickets or both.”
Smith and administration Capt. Rick Evans joined interim Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins for the Virtual Town Hall meeting. Also taking part was Glynn County Police Advisory Panel member Ricky Walker, a retired Navy veteran with 35 years of experience in intelligence work.
Thousands tuned in via live streaming on the county police department’s Facebook page, the county commission’s Facebook page, or through the Glynn County government’s YouTube page. All total, more than 8,700 people tuned in to the forum, said county police officer Brandon Kondo, the department’s police information officer. Kondo acted as moderator, presenting dozens of emailed questions from concerned citizens.
Not all of the questions asked were as easy to answer as that one about speeders on a neighborhood street.
But the quick solution that one produced, simply by cops and citizens getting together and talking, exemplified the kind of police department Wiggins envisions for the county.
“It’s not our police department,” Wiggins said. “It’s the community’s police department. And it’s in all of our best interest to have the best police department we can have here. We want people to come forward and tell us what their concerns are.”
Wiggins was named interim chief Feb. 28, the day after police chief John Powell was arrested on charges of malfeasance connected to an earlier scandal that imploded the county’s narcotics squad. Four days earlier, on the sunny afternoon of Feb. 23, Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Arbery, who was Black, was pursued by White residents Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, a former Brunswick District Attorney Investigator and Glynn County policeman.
Additionally, local state legislators passed bills that would let voters decide in November whether to dissolve the Glynn County Police Department. The bills have yet to be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Folks had plenty of questions about these controversial issues, as well as other difficult topics related to the police department. Right at the start, a resident wanted to know why county police did not immediately arrest the McMichaels. County police did not make an arrest, and local District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself because of Gregory McMichaels’ tired to her office. The GBI finally arrested the father and son on May 7, after a video of the shooting created an international outrage.
“Unfortunately, that is an ongoing case,” Wiggins said. “I know a lot of people have questions, and we would really like to provide answers. First and foremost, to the Arbery family — no one deserves to go through what they’ve gone through. The young man deserves justice and that can only be gained in a courtroom. We wouldn’t want to do or say anything that would interfere with the trial. Please understand that right now, we can’t discuss this.”
Wiggins had a similar response when asked about the possibility of the department he now commands being dissolved by the voters, its officers combined with the county sheriff’s office. But he hopes county residents see the department in a much better light before such a vote might come to pass.
“That’s a difficult question,” he said. “We have a job to do. Any of those decisions, should they come to pass, I think it would be the discretion of the sheriff (Neal Jump) and county staff. We do ask that people give us an opportunity to show that we are there doing what we can to serve them in the best possible way.”
Wiggins noted several efforts underway to improve the department’s service to the community and its overall integrity. The department is presently seeking state and national accreditation, a long and thorough process proven to instill accountability and higher performance. The department has also produced a new police manual and revisited its use-of-force policy.
“It’s a long, lengthy process,” Evans said of accreditation. “But it’s a great thing to have because accredited agencies are held to certain standards.”
County police also are receiving additional training with instructors at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Wiggins said. “We will be able to go out there and interact with the great law enforcement training they have out there,” he said.
One citizen asked why some officers are allowed to take patrol vehicles home, even if they live in neighboring counties. Wiggins did not hesitate to defend the practice. Two officers who live in Wayne County are members of the department’s hostage negotiation team. In emergencies, Wiggins wants such specially trained officers to be able react immediately.
“We need them to be able to respond quickly,” Wiggins said. “We have several specialized units and we need them to respond quickly.”
Wiggins candidly said the department is considering permitting more officers to take official vehicles home if it serves as incentive to stay on the force. Retention of officers is a problem, Wiggins and Evans both agreed. The department presently has 100 certified police officers serving the county. That is 22 less than capacity, Evans said. However, 14 new officers are going through the hiring process, he said.
The department is also looking at returning to 10-hour shifts for its patrol officers, as recommended by one of the accrediting agencies. The department went to 12-hour shifts in January of 2018.
“We’re looking at going back to a 10-hour schedule,” Evans said.
“There’s been turnover within the police department,” Wiggins said. “That’s one thing we want to address. We want to provide the right training, the right pay and the right benefits to attract and keep officers. When you find a good officer, you want to hang on to him.”
Wiggins is focused on increased training and reemphasizing the concept of community policing.
“I try to be as clear and transparent as possible,” Wiggins said. “Treat people the way you want to be treated. That’s something we’re trying to instill in our officers and already it’s showing. They are making positive contacts every day: they are rolling down their windows, getting out and talking to people.”
Wiggins felt the Virtual Town Hall produced tangible results.
“This has already been very valuable because you don’t know where your next good idea is going to come from,” he said. “I don’t want this to be the last time we talk. We plan to do several more meetings like this. And I look forward to the time we can do it in person.”