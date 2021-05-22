Glynn County’s water resources protection ordinance establishes water quality and quantity policies mandated by the state of Georgia.
The ordinance regulates stormwater runoff discharges from land development and other construction activities. The purpose is to establish minimum stormwater management requirements and controls to protect and safeguard the general health, safety and welfare of the public.
The changes approved by county commissioners earlier this month were mostly for clarity.
The updated ordinance applies to new developments creating or adding 5,000 square feet or more of new impervious surface area, or one that involves land disturbing activity of one acre or more.
David Kyler, executive director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, said the ordinance should “explicitly include the adverse effects on private property caused by added flooding and drainage problems.”
“I firmly believe that the more accurately the ordinance name describes its purpose, the better both elected officials and the public will understand your intentions and the more likely support will strengthen,” he said. “Similarly, communication with county commissioners and public information about ordinance revisions should specifically reference these stormwater and flooding-related problems that the ordinance addresses.”
Kyler said adding impervious surfaces and increasing the elevation of vacant lots with fill when developed can cause drainage and health problems.
“These adverse impacts go beyond the water-resource protection issues described in the referenced memo and proposed WRP ordinance amendments,” he said.
There is a concern that new development could impose added financial burdens on taxpayers and residents living nearby.
“Such costs should be compensated by the developer, not by either general taxpayers or individual property owners who incur damages and/or related hazards caused by new development,” he said. “Proposed amendments should require thorough documentation of drainage and flooding issues to substantiate credible understanding and prediction of the causes and consequences of related problems.”