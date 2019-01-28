On the very short list of finalists for the city of Waycross’s new city manager is Glynn County Chief Financial Officer Tonya Miller.
“I’m just a finalist. I’m the only finalist, but I haven’t gotten an official job offer,” Miller said.
Waycross city manager fits perfectly with Miller’s career goals, and she said she plans to accept the job if it is offered.
“This has been my long term goal, and when I came here I let (Glynn County Manager Alan Ours) know my long term goal to be a city or county manager,” Miller said.
She first applied for the job in November and has been through two interviews so far, she said.
“Right now what we’re doing is we’re in the 14-day window where we have to make it known to the public who the finalists are,” said David Eddins, interim Waycross city manager.
The city began advertising the names of finalists on Jan. 23, and Eddins said the Waycross City Commission will vote after the 14-day window passes on Feb. 6.
Glynn County officials say it will be a loss to the local government if she’s offered the job.
“I believe she will do an excellent job in her new role,” Ours said. “She will definitely be missed in Glynn County. The positive contribution she has made during her tenure here will be long lasting.”
County commission chairman Mike Browning said would understand her decision to leave.
“It can be a great move for her,” Browning said. “If she’s leaving Glynn County, it will certainly be a loss to have her leave, because she’s been a great asset. But I understand people looking for new and better job opportunities.”
Richard Strickland, a former county commissioner, expressed a similar sentiment.
“She did an outstanding job in Glynn County,” Strickland said. “As long as she was here, she did an outstanding job, and it’s going to be hard to replace her.”
Miller has previously served as the director of finance for both Effingham County and the city of Unalaska, Alaska. She started working for Glynn County as finance manager in 2013.