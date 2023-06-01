The Glynn County budget is available online and in county offices for public consumption.

The overall budget is made up of a total of six different fund types. The General Fund is the largest individual fund and makes up 36% of the entire county’s budget. Special Revenue Funds make up 44% of the county’s total budget and include Police, EMS, Fire, Accommodation Excise Tax, and grant funding along with multiple other special revenues funds. The other fund types include Pension Trust Fund, Enterprise Funds, Debt Service Fund, and Capital Projects Fund.

