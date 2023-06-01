The Glynn County budget is available online and in county offices for public consumption.
The overall budget is made up of a total of six different fund types. The General Fund is the largest individual fund and makes up 36% of the entire county’s budget. Special Revenue Funds make up 44% of the county’s total budget and include Police, EMS, Fire, Accommodation Excise Tax, and grant funding along with multiple other special revenues funds. The other fund types include Pension Trust Fund, Enterprise Funds, Debt Service Fund, and Capital Projects Fund.
Each fund is broken down to show revenue in every category under each fund.
Also included is a copy of the county’s five-year plan.
The proposed FY24 budget includes a 4% cost of living adjustment for county employees, tuition reimbursement for employee education, and career track advancements to retain high performing staff. Funding has also been allocated to continue recruitment and retention efforts in the police department.
Printed copies of the proposed budget are available for public review from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until today in Room 204 of the Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.