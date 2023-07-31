Twenty bridges in Glynn County and in the four counties bordering it are among the more than 700 statewide that fail to meet Georgia’s higher weight limit.
Passed by the state General Assembly this year, House Bill 189 raises the weight limit for trucks carrying agricultural and forest products on Georgia roads and highways to 88,000 pounds (40,000 kilograms).
The weight limit was 80,000 pounds.
Trucks with special permits were allowed to carry up to 95,000 pounds under a supply chain emergency order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp. When that order expired on March 11, the variance decreased to 84,000 pounds.
Of the more than 700 river and creek crossings that do not meet the elevated weight cap, 306 are state bridges and 427 are local bridges.
Traveling over a low weight bridge with a heavier load won’t be without consequences.
“A crossing of a truck over the weight limit increases the rate of deterioration of bridges and pavement,” said Patricia Dieveney, District 5 legal coordinator in Jesup. “A resulting consequence is an increase in either maintenance actions or programming of sooner than anticipated reconstruction/ replacement project.”
A trucker who does so could also face a hefty fine.
Under the bill signed by Kemp, trucks hauling heavier loads must stick to local and state roads. They are not allowed on the interstates.
The bill stipulates that the heavier trucks must limit travel to within a 150-mile radius of their point of origin. They also are barred from 13 metro Atlanta counties.
The new weight limit will expire July 1, 2025.
The following bridges in Glynn and neighboring counties fail to meet the 88,000-pound weight limit:
• Glynn: Cypress Mill Creek (two bridges), U.S. 17; Little Buffalo Creek, GA 32; Turtle River Swamp, GA 99; Wells Creek, FAS 615.
• Brantley: Big Creek, U.S. 82; Buffalo Creek, White Ford Road; Mill Creek, County Road 15.
• Camden: Interstate 95 overpass, Pine Island Road; County Line Branch, New Post Road.
• McIntosh: Jackie Camp Swamp, GA 57; White Chimney River Trib, Shellman Bluff Road.
• Wayne: Little Penholoway Creek, U.S. 301; Penholoway Creek O/F, U.S. 25; Penholoway Creek, U.S. 25; Gardi Branch, U.S. 25; Little Satilla Creek, Odum Screven Road; Little Satilla Creek, Empire Road; Little Goose Creek, Oglethorpe Road; Alex Creek, Akin Road.