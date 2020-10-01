Backdropped against the Wednesday morning sun and Interstate 95 traffic, Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning recounted the history of the $1.5 million Animal Control Shelter.
“Which we now know cost a little bit more than that,” Browning said, breaking ground on a new shelter near the county’s public safety complex.
In 2015, commissioners serving at the time included $1.5 million for a new shelter for Glynn County Animal Control in the list of projects associated with the 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016.
When actual costs came in well above the estimate, county officials tried for months to find expenses to cut but ultimately approved a $3.5 million construction contract in June.
“In fact, it was no one’s fault. It’s a symptom of the market we find ourselves today,” Browning said.
The new shelter was a first for Robert Ussery, president of St. Simons Island-based Ussery Rule Architects. For the shelter’s design, the county decided to go local.
Ussery looked outward for inspiration. He asked local animal control personnel for their opinions and looked at other shelters in Chatham County in Georgia and in Nassau County and Amelia Island in Florida.
Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill was hired partway through the process, Ussery said, but brought invaluable experience from other shelters she’s worked in.
Sealed concrete and flooring sloped into drains are essential to disease control and prevention — both features the old shelter on U.S. 17 lacks but will be included in its replacement, Hill said.
In addition, the layout of the entire building is designed with health and safety in mind. New arrivals can be kept separate from the rest of the shelter pets until animal control officers are sure they aren’t ill.
Sick pets could be quarantined in a safer and more efficient manner in the new shelter, Hill said.
The main building also includes dedicated visitation rooms for potential adopters to get to know a dog or cat they’re interested in.
Shelter staff are pleased with what the new facility promises on the back end. Animal Control Officers Gerald Rewis and Lexi Dybe were familiar with the problems the old shelter poses.
“It’s the plumbing,” said Rewis, the senior officer. “It’s old.”
“Probably the oldest in the system,” Dybe added.
Air-conditioned kennels are also an exciting prospect, Dybe said, compared to the uncooled structures in the low-lying area that is the site of the current shelter.
Completion is expected in spring 2021.