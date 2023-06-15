The Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration motioned to make changes to polling locations in the Glynn County area that will likely affect more than 40% of voters.
Most of the changes are in the northern and western parts of the county, while some small movements in the precinct lines will see city residents voting in new polling places in the 2024 primaries and general election. No changes were made to polling places on St. Simons Island or Jekyll Island.
Some residents of the Dock Junction neighborhood will be voting at Selden Park at 100 Genoa Martin Drive once the changes take effect, which Elections and Registration Supervisor Christina Redden told the board is an underutilized location with plenty of space and good access for those with disabilities.
The polling places at Northside Baptist Church, Golden Isles College and Career Academy and C.B. Greer Elementary are slated to be merged into one at the Brunswick Shrine Club at 3955 Darien Highway. The polls at Sterling Elementary will also be moved, now at Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Highway. The Southeast Baptist Association has closed, Redden said, and voters assigned to that polling place must now cast a ballot at the Pentecostals of Brunswick church.
To view a detailed breakdown of the changes, navigate to the “Map Information” section of the Board of Elections’ website, glynncounty.org/elections.
The goal of the measure is to move polling places out of schools and to “consolidate where consolidation is possible,” Redden said. Merging polling places simply saves money. These changes should also make voting easier for residents of Glynn County by reducing traffic in these areas during election season. Also driving these changes are concerns about the accessibility of polling locations like Northside Baptist Church, which simply doesn’t meet the standard for Glynn County, board Chairman Keith Rustin said.
“We have an unusually high number of polls when compared to counties of a similar size, which makes it hard to staff all of these locations with qualified workers,” Redden said. “We’re looking at multiple factors here, but it’s all with the goal of giving voters a more positive experience overall.”
Those affected by the changes can expect to be notified by mail. For information on your registration status or polling place, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
In other business, the board discussed a draft for a new communications plan designed for “procedural crises” — the first of its kind in the state, Redden said.
Floyd, Polk and Lowndes counties are just a few that dealt with such crises, she said. Floyd’s election workers had trouble uploading ballots to its voting machines, and Polk has recently had issues with its director. During the 2022 general election, a car carrying voting data was involved in a car accident.
Due to a lack of good internal communication, these incidents led to bureaucratic gridlock, she said, oftentimes leading election workers at the local level to seek guidance from the state government. The communications plan will, ideally, help Glynn County avoid similar issues. The local elections office did come close to such a crisis in the 2022 election, when some equipment broke down at a polling place. Quick action by poll workers and good communication enabled them to avoid the development of any major problems, she said.
The plan would help make voting a more secure process and strengthen the relationship between voters and polling staff. Workers would also be more prepared to deal with these crises in the event that voting data does become compromised, Redden said.