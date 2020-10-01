Glynn County Commissioners voted Thursday night to enact an alcohol ban targeting the popular Frat Beach gathering on East Beach.
The ban will be in effect only on Nov. 6 and 7 and applied exclusively to East Beach on St. Simons Island.
The weekend of the annual football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the University of Florida Gators typically draws college students to the Golden Isles, specifically to St. Simons Island. The game is set for Nov. 7.
Actually enforcing the ban is another matter. Commissioner Bill Brunson said it would be “naive” to believe the county can do so. Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins said Fourth Amendment restrictions on police search and seizure may come into play when identifying alcohol outside its original contained.
More issues are likely to arise when officers have to interact with students. They inevitably will act to keep them safe, Wiggins said, but ideally contact would be minimized to keep officers from contracting the disease. It is “really a no-win situation,” Wiggins said.
According to the text of the ban, the county wished to prevent “incidents of intoxicated behavior on the beaches and adjacent parks, incidents of excessive trash and litter on the beaches and adjacent parks, disturbance of the peace and tranquility of the beaches and adjacent neighborhoods, incidents of lewd behavior.”
While the amendment does not mention COVID-19, three of the seven commissioners told The News in recent interviews that they are concerned about the potential to spread the severe flu-like respiratory disease not just in the Golden Isles but around the state.
“We’re not shutting down the beach, we're asking a two-day alcohol ban be imposed to prevent a super-spreader event,” commissioner Peter Murphy said Thursday night.
He leaned on a stipulation included in a recent extension of Gov. Brian Kemp’s public health state of emergency order, which banned gatherings of 50 or more people unless they are socially distanced.
“Unfortunately students do misbehave and don’t self regulate,” Murphy said.
County Manager Alan Ours supported the notion that the ban is being imposed to lower the risk of COVID-19 spreading, saying the purpose is to dissuade those who would not come if alcohol is not allowed.
In addition, 200 county and state employees who regularly staff the event, including Keep Golden Isles Beautiful litter cleanup volunteers, could potentially be exposed, he said.
“I cannot in good faith authorize county staff to be out in the crowd like events we have in years passed,” Ours said.
Commissioner Allen Booker didn’t see how the ban would keep anyone safe without putting police officers and other county staff members at risk of catching the disease.
Commissioners unanimously approved the ban.