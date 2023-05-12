County awards bid for beach project

After three attempts to vote on a contract for design services for the Coast Guard Beach renovation project, the Glynn County Commission chose a vendor at Thursday’s special-called meeting.
GMC, the low bidder, was awarded the contract with a unanimous vote.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said additional information helped clarify the issue and said the board was ready for a vote.
The first thing commissioners had to do is vote on a motion by Walter Rafolski to reject his motion made at a special-called meeting on Monday to reject all bids, and rescope and advertise the project again. That motion was tabled after commissioners agreed more discussion was needed.
After that motion was approved, commissioners were given three options: award the contract to TSW, the company with the highest rated bid; Ration Design, with the second-highest rating; or GMC, the low bidder.
“We are at a point where we can move forward,” Neal said.
Commissioner Bo Clark made the motion to accept the bid by GMC, with Sammy Tostensen seconding the motion. Commissioners were split 3-3 on a motion at Monday’s meeting, with Sweat, Fendig and Commission Chairman Wayne Neal voting to award the bid to GMC. Commissioners Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski and Clark voted no. Commissioner Allen Booker did not attend the meeting.
Concerns were initially raised about GMC’s lack of experience in projects like the Coast Guard Beach project, with the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau expressing preference for TSW or Ratio Design. Concerns were raised about both those bids because of a subcontractor who also serves on the county’ Mainland Planning Commission.
Commissioner Cap Fendig at an earlier meeting expressed concerns that the CVB’s preference for a contractor are not being considered, and it’s up to commissioners to hire a design firm and get the project completed with the defined scope of work.