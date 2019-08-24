Glynn County is one of 38 counties in the state to receive the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia’s $7,000 health promotion and wellbeing grant.
According to a press release from the ACCG, Glynn County was selected “based on its commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.”
The grant is awarded to counties for undertaking health and wellness initiatives and providing resources to encourage healthy living among employees.
“I’m pleased and excited we got the grant,” said county Commission Chairman Mike Browning. “We can always put good money to good use, and especially toward our employee wellness program.”
A healthier lifestyle and habits can prevent serious health issues down the road, which is good for both employee and employer, Browning said.
“It’s all about improving the employees’ lifestyle to keep them from having to go to the doctor, or get medical procedures,” Browning said. “It’s to help us in our effort with our employee wellness program to promote healthy living lifestyles within our workforce. It’s good for them and it’s good for all of us.”
The county will get $3,500 after its designated “health promotion champion” attends at least one training workshop and another $3,500 after additional health and wellness reporting.
The money is meant to “assist (counties) in developing or expanding employee health promotion activities,” the release states.
“Promoting wellness and incentivizing wellness, there’s a payoff to it for the employee and to the cost of the program,” Browning said.