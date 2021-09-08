Glynn County has been awarded a Health Promotion & Wellbeing Grant (GHBP) from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.
The county is one of 27 in the state to receive the grant based on its commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health programs.
The grants are awarded statewide to association members who undertake health and wellness initiatives to create healthier living and working environments. The money can be used to promote worksite programs designed to enhance the health and wellness of county employees and family members.
The county received a $7,000 grant and will designate a “health promotion champion” to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and to attend a training workshop offered by the Local Government Risk Management Services.
Employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program using a health risk appraisal, with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback. Wellness programs have a reliable track record of improving employee health and quality of life while reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale.
“A successful wellness program is designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, which helps to control health care costs and contribute to a happier, more productive workforce,” said Patrick Farrell, Chatham County commissioner and president of the ACCG GHBP Board of Directors, Patrick Farrell. “Wellness programs greatly benefit everyone ... the employees, their families and the employer.”