Glynn County is asking residents to separate glass from the rest of their recyclables starting on the first of the year but has an alternative for those who don’t want to simply chuck it in the trash.
Due to major shifts in the recycling industry stemming from changes in the international market, Republic Services — the county’s trash collection company — is no longer accepting glass.
“The bottom has dropped out of the recycle market, and Republic has to pay to get rid of it. Glass just happens to be the heaviest of the recycles,” said county Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Glass tends to contaminate otherwise useful recycling when it shatters, so the easiest and most cost-effective solution is to remove glass from the recycle stream, he said.
“It will save Republic on cost, which in turn saves us on cost” and keeps the price of trash pickup low for residents, Austin said.
The alternative comes in the form of Glass WRX SC, a South Carolina-based company that specializes in recycling and producing advanced construction materials, according to its website.
During an October meeting, Chris Fisher, Glass WRX co-founder, told commissioners that the company is building a one-of-a-kind plant in Beaufort, S.C., where glass will be converted into a pumice-type material and mixed with a concrete compound. The resulting “Roman concrete” hardens when exposed to seawater, he explained, and will be used for new sea walls and bridges.
It can also be used to clean air systems and sewage treatment plants and as a gravel substitute, Fisher said.
Starting Jan. 1, residents will be asked to drop off their glass in designated bins at Republic solid waste collection sites. The two in Glynn County can be found at 550 Young Lane in Brunswick and 100 Recycle Way, located behind the St. Simons Island Farmers Market on Demere Road.
“Recyclable glass includes either clear or colored food jars and beverage bottles,” according to new guidance from Glynn County for the public. “Window glass, ceramics, dishes, and lightbulbs should not be placed in the designated bins.”
Residents should only dispose of paper products, cardboard, plastic bottles and containers and metal food and beverage cans in recycling bins from now on, the county said.
“Depending on how much glass gets dropped off and collected, we may get more glass recycled in this method than the other method,” Austin said.