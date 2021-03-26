Glynn County is passing around the collection plate to preserve a vacant lot in the Glynn Haven neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
The lot between Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street in the dense residential area was once the site of Glynn Haven Baptist Church. In 2017, the church building was torn down and residents of Glynn Haven got a crash course in local property law.
The church had actually been built across 10 lots of record consolidated into one tax parcel. Homes might have gone up before residents knew what was happening but for an overeager developer who tore the structure down without the proper permits, according to county officials.
A special use permit issued for the project was revoked, and since then no further construction plans or applications have been filed with the county, said Glynn County Planning Manager Stefanie Leif.
That’s not to say the property has gone unused.
Later that same year, The News reported on children in the neighborhood building a small community of forts, foundations and walkways out of boxes, pallets, tarps and other pieces of scrap found in the dirt lot. They even put up a sign proclaiming it to be their own “Shanty Town.”
At the time, residents hoped it could be turned into a public park.
They might just get their wish.
“It’s going to turn into a county park,” said Paul White, CEO and executive director of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation. “There is no plan yet, but what is being discussed is a green space.”
The county is prepared to put in a significant amount of money to fill the gap between the fundraiser and the cost of purchasing the land, he said.
“The county has taken the leadership role of getting the property under contract for purchase but will only proceed if there are significant funds raised from the community to match and make this happen,” Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig said in a statement. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with our community in providing the Glynn Haven neighborhood a green space and play park instead of 10 more homes.”
Fendig could not be reached for comment.
Ideally, the park would include a walking path around the outside with greenery and playground equipment in the middle.
“Nothing too terribly fancy,” White said.
All that is, of course, contingent on the county raising the money to buy the property. It’s not the foundation’s role to campaign for initiatives, White said. The organization works as a facilitator, taking fully-deductible donations and managing the funds for the right causes.
It also raises money for residents in emergencies, Morningstar Children and Family Services youth and family counseling services, a Sea Island Co. fund to assist employees affected by COVID-19, and the Golden Isles Fund for Trees, among others.
“We provide a financial service,” White said. “In order to make it a tax-deductible gift to an initiative, you need to give it to a nonprofit agency. We can do that and apply those funds to a variety of endeavors.”
For more information, contact the foundation at 912-324-4120 or info@coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
A public announcement with more details will be held at the vacant lot at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. White said it’s planned as a celebratory event to get people engaged and stimulate creative thinking among the public and residents as to how to raise the money.
“I think this is a great project,” Allen said. “The kids in there have already established a need through their interest, and we’re trying to make everyone happy.”