From April 4 into October, Glynn County asks motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to avoid the busy junction at Altama Connector and the Ga. 25 Spur, or Golden Isles Parkway, due to some disruptive roadwork planned at the intersection.
“Preliminary site work for this project has begun with placing of erosion control and materials. The actual project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 4, and will continue until the end of October 2022,” according to Glynn County.
Work will start on the northeast corner of the intersection with “excavation for new storm pipe and associated structures.”
Personnel with Seaboard Construction will be present to direct traffic when construction begins on the road.
“Access will be restricted in these areas during this work. We are advising motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to avoid this location if possible,” according to the statement. “... Expect delays and use caution if travel is required near this area.”
The project will be financed with SPLOST funds.
“The bottom line is, instead of one lane going across the Spur, there’s going to be two lanes going across both directions,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin. “It’s always been a problem of people taking lefts out of the Chick-fil-A area and people across the street taking lefts out of that shopping area, so those folks are going to have to turn right only.
“It’ll increase the flow of traffic across that congested intersection. It’s also going to limit the ability to turn out of some of the businesses, and that’s all designed to keep the traffic flowing.”
Austin expressed confidence in Seaboard’s ability to keep traffic moving, citing a recent project to add turn lanes at the intersection of Old Jesup and Canal roads and an upgrade of the drainage system at Frederica Road and Sylvan Boulevard on St. Simons Island.
But, he added, “There will, with any construction project, be some discomfort or delay.”
The Altama Connector project was among dozens of projects on the SPLOST 2016 list which voters approved in the 2016 general election. Collection of the temporary 1% sales tax started the following year and ended in 2020.
Much of the delay came from the need to acquire right of way from several of the businesses along the road. Most are not local, and the county eventually hired engineering firm Pond & Company to handle negotiations with corporate offices in various parts of the country to secure the land.
Because Golden Isles Parkway is a state road, the Georgia Department of Transportation also had to greenlight the project
For more information, contact the county Public Works Department at 912-554-7490.