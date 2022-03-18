The Glynn County Commission has approved a $35,000 study for potential improvements at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads.
During the public comment period to start Thursday, county resident Jeff Kilgore accused commissioners of having already decided to build a roundabout at the troubled intersection.
He told commissioners they should consider the other option of adding several turn lanes and make them longer than the existing one.
After Kilgore spoke, Commission Chairman David O’Quinn criticized him for making 67 open records requests the past three years, at taxpayer expense.
O’Quinn said every new home built north of the intersection will add to the traffic congestion, which is why the study is needed.
“We are trying to find the best solution at that intersection,” he said. “We’re trying to find the best answer.”
Later in the meeting, commissioners approved the request for the study, saying it is necessary regardless of the option they choose for the intersection. It will include utility marking and field data collection to show how a roundabout could fit into the intersection and how large it could be.
In other business, commissioners denied a rezoning request to allow wood chip storage and some residential development on property at the intersection of Glyndale Drive an Picric Street.
The property owner Josh Kirkland was chastised by commissioners for storing wood pellets salvaged from the fire that destroyed a warehouse at the East River Terminal in Brunswick last year. The property is residential and was not zoned to store the wood pellets.
The Mainland Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezoning request, which did not sway commissioners.
“I’m not interested in any rezoning on this,” Commissioner Bill Brunson said. “This is the most egregious thing I’ve ever seen for rezoning.”
Brunson made a motion to deny the request and to give the property owner 90 days to clean up the site.
Kirkland said the wood pellets have dissolved into sawdust and are not the fire threat they were. Truckloads of the debris are being remove seven days a week.
“We are actively hauling it out as fast as we can,” he said.
An ordinance to exempt heating and air conditioning units to be elevated above grade was unanimously approved. Before the vote, the discussion revolved around the Island Planning Commission’s 6-1 vote against recommending approval of the ordinance and the Mainland Planning Commission’s vote in support of the ordinance. In the end, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the ordinance.
Commissioners voted to defer a vote on the abandonment of alleys on East Beach between 5th and 9th streets located west of Bruce Street. The county would retain drainage easements, and Georgia Power would retain its easements for power lines and other needs.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons Island, made the motion to defer a vote until the next meeting to clarify any exemptions.
“We’ve been trying to clear up these easements,” he said. “The county does not own this property. Some people are using the easements to get into their homes."