An amendment to the PAWS Wildlife District East was approved in a 4-2 vote Thursday after a public hearing that drew opposition from residents living near the site.

The request for a 74-acre site at 168 Petersville Road to allow a 500-space RV park was tabled at the Oct. 6 Glynn County Commission meeting after commissioners asked for some changes in the request. The revised request removed billboards and prohibits any type of processing facility as a possible use on the property.

