The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved funding Thursday for the engineering and preliminary design of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
The vote ends the debate over adding more turn lanes or a roundabout as the solution for the traffic backups in the morning and afternoon rush hours.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses all of St. Simons Island, said there is a perception that Twitty Park cannot be used for anything but a park. But according to County Attorney Aaron Mumford, the county-owned land can be used as a park, for right of way or both.
Fendig said it’s possible lawsuits in opposition to the roundabout will be filed, but he believes the county will prevail.
“I have confidence this project will be done right,” he said.
The conceptual engineering estimate for a roundabout at the site is $2.8 million, but commissioners chose approved $6 million to fund the work with the understanding any unspent money be returned to the budget. The improvements are expected to handle traffic for the next two decades.
“The solution is the roundabout,” said Commission Chairman David O’Quinn. “It’s time for the commission to move forward to fix this problem for the next 20 years. It think we’ve done our due diligence, and it’s time to move forward.”
Commissioners also approved the format for a committee created to review and edit a rewrite of the county’s zoning ordinance, but the vote was not unanimous.
Commissioner Allen Booker expressed opposition to the makeup of the committee comprised of three members of the Island Planning Commission, three members of the Mainland Planning Commission, a citizen from the mainland, another from St. Simons Island and County Commissioner Walter Rafolski.
Booker said he wants more representation on the committee.
“I can’t support it,” he said.
The zoning ordinance has been discussed since 2018, including 14 public input sessions, said Pamela Thompson, director of community development.
Fendig said the COVID-19 pandemic forced county officials to focus on other issues, but it’s time to complete the zoning rewrite.
“The public has had lots of input,” he said. “It sat on the shelf. We’re not deviating the process or pathway.”
County Finance Director Tamara Munson made a presentation for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The millage rate of 4.453 mills is unchanged from this year.
Several people spoke in opposition of the proposed budget.
Julian Smith said he wanted to see funding to address rising sea levels and storm surges. Jeff Kilgore said citizen input is needed before commissioners approve funding for a roundabout. He also expressed opposition to expanding the county courthouse.
A public hearing will be held June 16 to adopt the proposed budget.