A rezoning request was granted for a 22.4-acre tract on St. Simons Island as a way to protect the property owners from recommended changes in Glynn County zoning ordinances.
County commissioners unanimously approved the request at Thursday’s meeting to rezone the tract off Burns Landing from forest agricultural to R-20 one-family residential with a minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet.
Gloria Burns, one of the property owners, said proposed changes in the forest agricultural zoning designation would exclude undeveloped lots on her family’s property they have owned since the 1960s.
“Although our single-family homes have always been allowed as a permitted use by right in FA, they are demoted to a limited use in the new draft,” she said. “A limited use in the draft is the new name for what the county now calls a conditional use.”
Under the proposed ordinance, the lot size to build a home in an area zoned forest agricultural would change from two acres to 10 acres, double the minimum width size from 100 feet to 200 feet, increase the front yard setback from 20 feet to 50 feet and increase the side and rear setbacks from 7 feet to 30 feet.
“In short, the proposed ordinance will make all of our homes and lots non conforming,” she said.
Neal Boatright, a Mainland Planning Commission member who also serves on the committee tasked with reviewing and editing the proposed zoning ordinance, said county commissioners owe the Burns family an apology for the anxiety they have experienced.
He said 57% of Glynn County properties are zoned forest agricultural and not everyone has the financial resources to fight against government overreach.
“What happens to families without the financial resources to fight?” he asked. “Put a stop to this now before it gets out of hand.”
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, voiced support for the rezoning request, saying “it shows where the draft falls short.”
Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the intent of the zoning rewrite was “never intended to cause anguish.”
“The process has to be followed,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot more discussion that has to happen befor a zoning ordinance is approved by this commission or a future commission.”
Commissioners also appointed Andrea Lawson and Kathleen Haller to the Glynn County Board of Tax Assessors.
Four appointments to the Marshes of Glynn Libraries Board are Kalista M. Morton, Jennifer Floyd, Densise Rocawich and Anna Trapp.
Commissioners also approved revised hurricane evacuate zone routes.