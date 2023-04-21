A revised rezoning request for a 58-acre tract to medium residential was unanimously approved at Thursday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
The original request presented to the Mainland Planning Commission several months ago drew strong opposition by residents living near the site at 6735 New Jesup Hwy. because of plans for mobile homes on a portion of the tract.
The revised request, which was unanimously approved earlier this month by the Mainland Planning Commission, drew no opposition during Thursday’s public hearing.
As many as 16 units per acre is the maximum density for the site. But the tract has wetlands and a power line easement, which will limit the number of homes that will be built.
Before the vote, the applicant was praised for changing the rezoning request.
A planned development district amendment at 25 Eastgate Drive to allow dredging was also approved unanimously by commissioners. The land was sold to the applicant by the Golden Isles Development Authority. Dirt from the site will be used for the U.S. 17 widening project.
During discussion about the request, commissioners were told the development authority believed this to be the best use for the property.
The same applicant had another planned development district request for dredging approved at 130 Capital Square Drive. The dredging is to expand a retention pond for a planned 260-unit apartment complex.
A conditional-use permit for the construction of a car wash at 4320 New Jesup Hwy. was also unanimously approved. The car wash will be located next to the planned Wawa near the intersection of Community Road and New Jesup Highway. Water used at the car wash is recycled and no water goes into the storm water system.
Conditions as part of the approval were limiting the car wash hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the prohibition of loud music and noise.