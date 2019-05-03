The Glynn County Commission voted on Thursday to set the stage for the newly-renovated Brunswick-Glynn County Library’s expanded conference space.
The commission assigned new fees to the conference space — capable of accommodating up to 400 people — and meeting rooms in the library and amended the county’s public conduct ordinance to allow events hosted at the library to serve alcohol.
The conference space can be split up into three separate conference rooms — called conference rooms A, B and C in county documents — with partition walls. Two new meeting rooms will have capacities of 20 and 30.
Renting the 20-seat and 30-seat meeting rooms for a day, if the fees are approved, would cost $40 and $60, respectively.
Conference rooms A and B can each hold 160 people, while conference room C can hold 80. Renting A or B would cost $300 while conference room C would run $160 per day.
Combining conference rooms A and B would seat 320 and cost $500 a day to rent, while B and C combined would seat 240 and cost $400.
All three together can seat 400 and would cost $600 per day to rent.
Under the proposed fee structure, each conference and meeting room could be rented for half a day at half the price of a full day, and nonprofits would get a 15 percent discount on all room rates. Other fees include a $30-per-hour after-hours rate; a $30-per-hour security fee to pay an off-duty police officer, if needed; and a $100 deposit, $250 for events at which alcohol would be served.
Establishing new fees requires a public hearing, and during the hearing St. Simons Island resident Julian Smith said the library should rent the spaces out by the hour as well, for those who wish to have small, short meetings or gatherings.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries Director Geri Mullis said the smallest meeting room runs $20 for a half day, which is very inexpensive. The library is not looking to make a profit off the fees, she said, simply to cover their associated maintenance costs.
Going forward, however, Mullis said the library’s board of directors would reevaluate the fees every three months and ask the county commission to make any changes they deem necessary.
The commission ultimately approved both the new fees and ordinance amendment 5-0. Commissioners Allen Booker and Peter Murphy were absent.
In other business, the commission voted to defer establishing new fees for tennis courts in Glynn County parks.
Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus recommended charging $4 an hour to reserve tennis courts in four county parks: Ballard Park, Epworth Park, Howard Coffin Park and North Glynn Recreational Complex.
The county has 34 tennis courts, and only 14 could be rented out on any one day. Reservations must be for a minimum of two hours and made no more than 30 days beforehand.
Two courts would remain open on a first-come, first served basis at all four parks. Reserved courts couldn’t be used for lessons or any other commercial activity.
Gurganus said the fees were proposed by members of the public who wanted to hold small competitions.
A crowd of local tennis and pickleball players turned out to oppose the fees.
Patrick Anderson, a St. Simons Island resident and tennis player, said the county should get more input from the public and make some major changes.
Another local tennis player, Bill Kirby, suggested extending the cutoff date for reservations from 72 hours prior to the reserved day to six or seven days. He said 72 hours isn’t enough time for other players to find out about the reservation.
Ultimately the commission deferred the subject, saying Gurganus should work with local groups to refine the reservation system.
The commission also approved, among other things:
• A $143,000 contract with Republic Services to collect and dispose of trash at county-owned facilities.
• New guidelines and procedures for refunds of fees associated with youth athletic leagues, instructional programs, day camps and adult athletic leagues including a non-refundable $5 registration fee.
• The appointment of Zarak Hasbrouck to the Coastal Regional Commission’s Aging Services Advisory Council.
• A proclamation dubbing May 12-18 Police Week and May 15 Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.
The Glynn County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for May 16.