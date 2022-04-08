Fee changes for some Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department activities were approved at Thursday’s county commission meeting.
The changes unanimously approved by commissioners include a reduction in some fees and the addition of deposits at some locations for rentals.
The cost for a round of mini golf for children 12 and younger is reduced from the current fee of $8 to $6.
There will also be a new daily fee offered that includes a round of mini golf and all-day access to the swimming pool. Cost is $12 for children 12 and younger and $14 for youths 13 and older.
The fee for lap swimmers will be reduced from the current fee of $8 to $5.
There will also be opportunities to rent the skate park, tennis/pickleball courts, horseshoe pits, bocce ball court and basketball courts for a day with a refundable security deposit.
There is a plan for an adult mini-golf league at the cost of $25 per person.
Commissioners unanimously approved a request to remove 50 trees at Blythe Island Regional Park to create more parking spaces in the marina parking area. An estimated 20 new spaces will be created.
“This has been a work in progress,” said Lisa Gurganus, director of recreation and parks.
Commissioners approved the abandonment of alleyways on East Beach. The vote was deferred from a meeting last month after commissioners wanted time to get a better understanding of the issue.
Commissioner Cap Fendig, whose district encompasses St. Simons Island, said there were some portions of alleyways that were removed from the request for abandonment after touring the area. He expressed confidence the areas abandoned are not being used by the county or any utility.
“There are no issues in these particular spots,” he said.
During the public comment period to start the meeting, David Kyler, executive director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, expressed concerns about the growth and density issues on St. Simons Island.
He said the roads are not capable of handling the volume of vehicles and called for a moratorium on construction on St. Simons and Sea islands.