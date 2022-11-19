A multimillion dollar home up to 45 feet high could rise out of the marsh along the F.J. Torras Causeway following a decision Thursday by the Glynn County Commission.
Commissioners voted 6-1 for a request to rezone property near the MacKay River Bridge on the causeway from conservation preservation to planned development district.
Commissioner Cap Fendig was the sole opposing vote. Commissioners David O’Quinn, Allen Booker, Sammy Tostensen, Walter Rafolski, Bill Brunson and Chairman Wayne Neal voted in favor of the rezoning.
With the zoning change, the height limit rises from 35 feet to 45 feet on the single acre of upland property.
Located on the eastbound side of the causeway at the western foot of the bridge and formerly the site of a marina, the property is occupied by a dilapidated residence and dock.
Alice Keyes of One Hundred Miles spoke in opposition to the request, contending that a residence there goes against the intent of the state’s 1970 Marshland Protection Act. Vice President of Coastal Conservation for the environmental advocacy group, Keyes said the project would tarnish the view of the marsh, endanger wildlife habitat and compromise public safety.
“Those marshes are protected through the Marshland Protection Act that was passed in 1970 because of the services the marshland provides our residents, as well as the shrimp and fish that spend their time in our county’s marshland,” Keyes said. “It’s just out of character with that beautiful drive that we have going over the causeway. It is an area that needs to be protected for the environment, for the natural resources, for the beautiful vistas and for public safety.”
The one acre of upland property is part of a larger plot. Applicant Paul Thigpen said he is not interested in building anywhere except for on the one acre.
Thigpen noted that his love for the environment prompts him to commute more than an hour to work daily from his St. Simons Island home.
“I do that because I love it,” he said.
He said the tumble-down structure on the lot currently attracts “drug addicts” and vandals who “trash” the grounds.
“I’m going to fix that up,” Thigpen said. “I don’t want to mess with the frogs and the crickets and nothing like that. I just want to build on the upland.”
Attorney Jim Bishop said his client has plans for “a multimillion dollar” home on the site.
“He’s going to up his ante as a taxpayer,” Bishop said. “It’s a unique piece of property.”
St. Simons Island resident Miriam Lancaster expressed concerns about a section of planned development zoning that would allow for billboards, something she did not want to see along the causeway. Commissioners took her advice and approved the rezoning request under the condition that no signs be placed on the property.
Thigpen said he never planned to put a billboard or any other signage on the property.
“That property is going to outlive you,” Brunson said, explaining why the commission insisted on the caveat.
Thigpen accepted the condition.
Fendig expressed concerns about the state Department of Transportation’s plans to build a new MacKay River bridge. GDOT’s plans to put a new bridge just north of the existing bridge could begin within 2½ years. Fendig said the staging area for bridge construction would be near the planned home, and it could affect access.
Bishop and Thigpen said they were unaware of plans for a new bridge. Both said they would deal with the transportation department if and when it became necessary.
“My client would like to get approved, and he will research with DOT,” Bishop said.
Fendig said he reached out to the transportation department regarding its plans in the area, but he has not heard back from the department.
“I can’t speak for other commissioners, but I can’t vote to approve this when I still have a lot of concerns about the DOT’s plans,” Fendig said.