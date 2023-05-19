An application to create a planned development district for the second phase of the Settlers Cove development was unanimously approved Thursday at the Glynn County Commission meeting.
The request is for the construction of single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and multi-family uses in the development on Glyndale Drive. The parcels are currently zoned one-family residential and medium residential.
The planned second phase will be very similar to the first phase of the development.
Commissioners also approved an amendment to the Obrecht-Riehl planned development district off U.S. 82 near the Majestic Oaks development.
The applicant asked commissioners to amend plans and to remove plans for commercial businesses in a portion of the development. Instead, the applicant asked to make the entire tract residential with plans to build eight units per acre.
A rezoning request to rezone a portion of property at 96 Atlantic Drive on St. Simons Island was also unanimously approved. The request will change the zoning to allow a drive-thru window and lane at Frederica House restaurant.
The application was amended to remove a 100- by 40-foot alleyway from the request with the understanding that the applicant could go back to the Islands Planning Commission at a later date and make a new request.
Commissioners unanimously approved accepting a limited warranty deed for rights of way in the Autumn’s Wood subdivision, and an easement deed for drainage. Commission Chairman Wayne Neal recused himself from voting on the request because he was the applicant.
Neal also recused himself form a vote to approve a subdivision at the Autumn’s Wood subdivision of about eight acres into 22 lots located at 5122 Ga. 99. Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the request.
An amendment to county ordinances regarding conflicts of interest for individuals appointed to serve on a committee, board, authority or commission was unanimously approved. Some appointees, such as surveyors and contractors, are sometimes part of a bid to do county work. Unless there is a direct conflict, they will be allowed to be part of a bid to do county work.
Approval of the request means commissioners will not have to vote every time an appointee is included in the bid for county work.