A motion to table a vote on new voting district lines Thursday was withdrawn after county commissioners representing the districts in question said they had no problems with the new boundaries.
District 1 Commissioner Sammy Tostensen made the motion to table a vote on the new lines, saying he didn’t like how some of the lines in District 5 cut through neighborhoods.
Elections Supervisor Christopher Channell said some of the lines were unavoidable because they were part of a census data block and any changes to the new boundaries, already tentatively approved by state officials, would be problematic.
Channell said residents who are now in a new district will be sent cards notifying them of the change. Everybody in the county will continue to go to the same polling place next year, regardless of where they are in a different district.
Commission Allen Booker said he was fine with his district’s lines after meeting with Channell earlier to review the changes.
“It’s not my first choice, but a majority support it,” he said. “I’m OK with it.”
Commissioner Bill Brunson said he didn’t think it was necessary to make more changes.
“I think the due diligence has been done and we ought to move on,” he said.
Tostensen withdrew his motion after the two commissioners mostly affected said they didn’t have problems with the new district lines.
“If you’re OK with it, I withdraw my motion,” he said.
Commissioner David O’Quinn made the motion to approve the map and send it to the county’s local legislative delegation to bring to the Georgia General Assembly for passage and approval by Gov. Brian Kemp when the legislative session begins in January.
The meeting began with a presentation about the update master plan for the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission.
JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said it was important for local municipalities to have confidence in his organization’s ability to do its job.
A consultant has reviewed factors that could impact the system and concluded the population growth rate projected five years ago has been updated. The conclusion is the system has the capacity to meet the county’s water and sewer needs for the next 20 years barring any major development.
The system has some pipe corrosion problems, and some electrical components are near the end of their expected life span.
Burroughs estimated the commission will need $189.6 million over the next 20 years.
“This is a plan we can accomplish without tremendous rate increases,” he said.
Instead any rate increases are expected to be modest, he said.
“We’re taking a systematic approach to rehabilitation.”
Commissioners praised the commission and the employees for everything accomplished since the master plan was developed five years ago.
In other business:
• Approved a purchase order to buy and install playground equipment at the new Glynn Haven Park on St. Simons Island. The $52,909 for the equipment will come from the District 2 project account of the Capital Projects Fund.
• Approved a memorial for Ahmaud Arbery at Brunswick Villas/Madge Merritt Park. The memorial is part of an overall improvement project at the park that includes new playground equipment, a new pavilion and handicap parking. A reflection area dedicated to Arbery’s memory is included in the project at an cost of $100,000.
• Blythe Island Regional Park will receive electrical upgrades and repairs costing $270,000 with work beginning in early January and taking about two months to complete and improvements are coming to the intersection of Old Jesup and Canal roads after commissioners voted to accept the low bid of $158,000.