Glynn County law enforcement is adding 20 new vehicles to its fleet.
County commissioners Thursday approved the purchase of 14 Ford Explorer pursuit vehicles at the cost of $471,100 for the police department and six Ford Explorers for the sheriff’s office for $206,400.
Sheriff Neal Jump told commissioners his deputies needed the new pursuit vehicles.
“We’re kind of in a pickle with vehicles,” he said before the vote.
Commissioners approved a contact to provide transportation services for the coroner’s office by Cutron Transport Services. Before the vote, Commissioner Allen Booker asked commissioners to split the contract with L.W. Jackson providing trips to the crime lab in Savannah and Cutron doing local transports to the coroner’s office.
The problem is L.W. Jackson has not been in business three years, which was one of the requirements when the bid was released. Booker argued commissioners need to support small, new businesses and asked them to waive the requirement.
Marc Neu, county coroner, said he preferred awarding the bid to one company because of potential issues.
“If there were problems, it would be difficult to determine who to blame,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said the invitation to bid had minimum requirements and making an exception could create problems when other projects go out for bid in the future.
“We are creating a level playing field,” he said. “The criteria ought to be the criteria.”
County Attorney Aaron Mumford said commissioners could choose to waive the policy rule or rebid the project, if they choose.
In the end, commissioners voted 6-1 to award the contract to Cutron, with Booker casting the dissenting vote.
Commissioners pulled a request to hire a pickleball instructor from the consent agenda for discussion.
Lisa Gurganus, county Parks and Recreation director, said public demand for lessons led to the request to hire the instructor. She said all instructors for the county get a 70-30 split of the revenue generated from the lessons. The 30% split to the county more than covers the expenses and instructors only get paid when they give lessons.
Commissioner Cap Fendig asked when and where the lessons will be held because of the high demand for playing time on pickleball courts on St. Simons Island.
Gurganus said the lessons will be conducted after peak playing times on both the island and courts on the mainland.
“We would try to avoid busy times,” she said.
The tennis courts at Selden Park, which are in bad condition, will be repaved as soon as early April. The $46,595 in funding will come from the District 5 discretionary fund.
“Considering the condition of the courts, this is a good price,” Booker said.
A one-year contract was unanimously approved to hire Shanna M. Knight DVM, also known as Dr. Ramsey, for veterinarian services for Glynn County Animal Services for the next year or until a full-time veterinarian can be hired at the shelter.