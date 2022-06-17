The new county personnel policy approved by Glynn County commissioners at Thursday’s meeting was not greeted with enthusiasm by some county employees.
Lt. Stephen Viggiano, with the county fire department, asked commissioners to postpone a vote on the new policy because it could potentially have a negative impact on firefighters.
He told commissioners there would be “little reason” for some career-minded employees to stay with the department if the policy is approved, and it would force firefighters to work overtime against their wishes.
Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson made an overview of the new policy before the vote, explaining the policy is being updated for the first time in 20 years. It is designed to close policy loopholes, create competitive benefits, increase efficiency and improve response times.
Paid emergency administrative leave will now be paid to county employees ordered to evacuate during a natural disaster. Employees who stay behind will be paid overtime and be compensated with paid time off.
The paid time off lumps sick leave and vacation time and was designed to stop the abuse of sick days by some employees, Munson said. The good news for healthy employees is if they don’t use the paid days for illness they can use the time for vacation.
There is a catastrophic leave policy for serious illnesses such as cancer, kidney dialysis, organ transplants, serious accidents and taking care of a family member with a serious illness.
Annual employee evaluations will be conducted for everyone once a year instead of on the hire-in anniversary date.
Commissioners will have the option of a single lump-sum payment instead of an hourly raise for employees.
Employees facing discipline will no longer be paid while waiting for a hearing. Now, instead of up to a 60-day wait for a decision, a hearing will be held within 15 days by a single department head not involved with the department. If the employee discipline is overturned, the employee will receive back pay for the time off the job.
Munson said she has heard the concerns of some employees about merit raises. She said employees will still get the cost of living allowance and career track promotions.
The county pay policy will be evaluated every five years to ensure salaries are competitive.
Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the goal is to get the county’s pay and personnel policy in line with other counties in the state. He praised Munson for the effort and said she doesn’t deserve criticism.
“You are not the one pushing this,” he said. “We have worked hard to rewrite a policy 20 years old that needed overwriting.”
Commissioner Cap Fendig said the pay adjustment was the right thing to do but there are lots of unanswered questions. He urged commissioners “in fairness to the people” to delay the vote until staff has more time to consider the impact.
“This is huge,” he said. “This is major. Give us time to inhale.”
Munson said there is a sense of urgency is getting the policy approved. She said it would be much easier to implement everything at the start of the fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Commissioner Bill Brunson said the document is not perfect “and never will be.”
“It’s a living document and not set in stone,” he said.
Commissioner Wayne Neal urged county employees to discuss any specific concerns with their department heads.
“To say we are not taking care of our employees is not accurate and unfair,” he said. “It’s time to do this.”
Commissioners voted 6-1 to approve the new policy, with Fendig casting the dissenting vote.
Commissioners set a date of June 28 to start Local Option Sales Tax negotiations with the city. The negotiations will determine the city and county’s share of the 1-cent tax for the next decade.
A reorganization of county departments was unanimously approved with little discussion. County Manager Bill Fallon said the reorganization will make it easier to manage the departments.
Commissioners also approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The recommended budget of $85,516,306 is a 6.6% increase over the current budget with much of the increase going to pay raises for public safety workers. The budget includes more than $18 million from the fund balance.