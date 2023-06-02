The Glynn County Commission approved two ordinances at Thursday’s meeting designed to deal with the homeless population.
Both ordinances go into effect immediately.
The Glynn County Commission approved two ordinances at Thursday’s meeting designed to deal with the homeless population.
Both ordinances go into effect immediately.
The camping and improper use of public places ordinance makes it unlawful, unless authorized, to make use of public rights of way “in a manner that interferes with the safe and efficient movement of people and property from place to place on a public road or right-of-way.”
Before the vote, Commissioner Allen Booker said there is help available for the homeless dedicated to providing mental health care and job placement.
“We are caring about them,” he said. “We have the resources in place.”
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said one of the problems is homeless from other areas are being dropped off here making it difficult to “take care of our own.”
Commissioner Cap Fendig said the ordinance will help local law enforcement determine help that is available when dealing with the homeless.
“Mental health issues take up jail space, emergency room space,” he said.
Commissioners also approved a pedestrian and vehicle safety ordinance designed to curtail panhandling.
The ordinance will make it illegal for physical interaction between a pedestrian and motorist.
Private landowners can place no trespassing signs and call authorities if someone panhandles on their property. Business owners can also place signs prohibiting panhandling.
“This is something modeled after the city,” Neal said.
