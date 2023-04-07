An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development was approved by the Glynn County Commission at Thursday’s meeting, but not without a discussion about possible slave grave sites on the property.

The applicant proposed adding educational uses, add development standards specific to movie studios and clarify the uses within the commercial and multi-family tracts on the property.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.