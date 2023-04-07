An amendment to the Glynn New Hope planned development was approved by the Glynn County Commission at Thursday’s meeting, but not without a discussion about possible slave grave sites on the property.
The applicant proposed adding educational uses, add development standards specific to movie studios and clarify the uses within the commercial and multi-family tracts on the property.
A private water tower and private on-site sewage system is also proposed at the site.
Commissioner Allen Booker asked if the developer had done everything possible to identify possible grave sites, and criticized him for not checking with state Department of Natural Resources officials to determine any areas of concern.
Booker said it was “outrageous” if the developer failed to do everything possible to address those concerns and warned of consequences if the site is not investigated.
A woman addressing her concerns said family members told her ancestors were buried on the property but she could not say exactly where the sites were located. Booker said modern technology could help locate possible sites.
The applicant also asked for a height variance so movie studio buildings planned for construction at the site could be built to 70 feet high, which is 10 feet taller than allowed by county ordinance.
Fred Barber, the property owner, said he has been unable to find any grave sites on the 1,039-acre site.
“If we find a grave we’ll fence it,” he said.
Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the vote, with Booker abstaining, though he indicated he supported the project, in principle.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a proposal to ban alcohol at the Selden Park gym, even though the park’s advisory committee expressed concerns about a vote. Ashley Jackson, an advisory board member, said there has never been any problems inside the gym when alcohol was served. The problems have been outside the building.
Jackson said the gym rentals at the park make up a large part of the park’s revenue. Booker said he would vote for the ban but left the door open for the discussion to be renewed.
“We’ll see what happens to the revenue moving forward,” he said.
A vote to revise regulations for the use of parks, to provide a schedule for the use of tennis courts in Kings Park, to prohibit the overnight parking of recreational vehicles in parks, to revise regulations for the use of beaches and to regulate the use of drone on beaches and for other purposes was tabled. Commissioner Cap Fendig made the motion to defer a vote until the next meeting to give the public more time to provide feedback about the proposal.
An amendment was approved to add the chief of police to the list of positions requiring advance approval by county commissioners for an immediate family member to be employed by the board of commissioners.