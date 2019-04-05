The Glynn County Commission approved the final plat for the Captain’s Cove subdivision on North Harrington Road on Thursday.
Commissioners unanimously denied the plat in September of 2018 due to the fact that much of the drainage infrastructure had not yet been completed. The owner offered to put up a bond to cover infrastructure improvements if, for any reason, the owner didn’t finish it.
Owners of a subdivision on Demere Road had done the same but had not included enough money in the bond to cover the incomplete infrastructure.
After that experience, commissioners said they were wary of accepting such bonds, especially because they said drainage issues in the proposed Captain’s Cove subdivision had spilled over onto neighboring properties in the past.
Two members of the public spoke on the matter during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.
Savannah attorney Parker Morgan said a county staff report said several drainage features were still in progress.
“The minutes of the last meeting reflect y’all were very clear you weren’t satisfied with the work that has been done to date. Based on other real experiences you’d had with a bond, you wanted them to complete everything 100 percent to county satisfaction,” Morgan said. “What we’ve got tonight in the staff report from last week on drainage still notes a number of issues that it states still need to be addressed.”
Community Development Director Pamela Thompson, however, said the features were complete as of Wednesday, the day before the meeting.
“The items on that punch list that you’ve got from the drainage report on your (development review) history in your packet have been addressed,” Thompson said.
County resident Jeff Kilgore spoke about drainage issues in the North Harrington area as well.
Public Works Director Dave Austin disputed claims of drainage issues in the area, but told the commission the subdivision would have an impact on upstream drainage.
He said his department was working on acquiring easements for sections of the drainage ditch on private property and would keep ditches in the area clear.
Concerns were also raised about a construction entrance to the property on Frederica Road. Thompson said that entrance would be walled off.
The commission voted 6-1 to approve the plat with two conditions: that the developer agree to a warranty arrangement in which he would be responsible for infrastructure repairs for two years after the subdivision is created and that no more than two building permits will be issued until the developer constructs a permanent fence to block the Frederica Road construction entrance.
Commissioner Bob Coleman cast the lone vote against.
In other business, the commission added an item to the agenda dealing with the county’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
A memo from interim CFO Tamara Munson said county staff solicited bids for a 20-25 minute fireworks show but received no responses.
After reaching out to four companies directly, the only one to respond was the Starfire Corporation of Pennsylvania. It offered to put the show on for $35,000, the same price the county paid for 2018’s fireworks display, according to the memo.
Commissioners voted to add it to the consent agenda and approved it with the rest of the agenda items.
In addition, commissioners approved a public hearing for the establishment of new fees for the Brunswick-Glynn County Library; deferred an alcohol license application from the Charred Oak in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island; passed a resolution declaring the week of April 14 Public Safety Telecommunicators Week; and approved an expenditure of $228,087 on new server equipment and five annual payments of $52,805 to a company to manage and service the equipment and software, among other things.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 18.