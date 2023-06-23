Glynn County commissioners unanimously approved the FY24 budget at their meeting on Thursday.
Glynn County commissioners unanimously approved the FY24 budget at their meeting on Thursday.
The $91.9 million general fund budget was unanimously approved after a brief overview by Finance Director Tamara Munson.
Commissioner David Sweat asked Munson to explain a request by the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office for a $6,000 reduction in the department’s ledger cash till balance to reflect the current balance on hand.
A discrepancy in the fund balance was discovered that Munson said predated both her and Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman and the source could not be found after more than 100 hours of research by staff.
“We truly believe this is an accounting error,” Munson said.
Commissioners approved compensating each of the five members of the Glynn County Board of Appeals $100 a month.
The members previously served once a month with no compensation.
Commissioners approved a special use permit for a wedding and event venue at 850 Pennick Road.
Amendments to the county’s short-term rental and lodging tax ordinances were approved unanimously.
A request to approve contracts with the Georgia Department of Corrections for two work details, each costing $49,318 a year, was approved by a 5-1 vote, with Commissioner Allen Booker voting against the request. Commissioner Walter Rafolski is out of town.
Booker said the inmates working the details are trustees who need help once they are released from prison.
“These guys need our investment when they get out,” he said.
Orah Reed was appointed to serve on the board of the Marshes of Glynn Library.
Appointments to the Blythe Island Advisory Board were tabled until the meeting in July.
