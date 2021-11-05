Glynn County commissioners approved the abandonment of an unopened alleyway in East Beach Thursday that will enable the person who made the request to build a swimming pool in the backyard.
Paul Andrews, county engineer, told commissioners one of three live oaks in the alleyway is large enough to require a permit if it was to be removed.
Andrews said another consideration for commissioners is the amount of paving, pools and construction on St. Simons Island.
“Drainage is becoming more and more of an issue with more buildings,” he said.
The applicant said he has no plans to remove the 40-inch live oak in the alleyway but two smaller ones — 17 and 23 inches — would likely be removed.
Prior to the 7-0 vote, Andrews said the county is continuing to work to abandon all unopened alleyways in East Beach, starting before the end of the year. He said the process would go block by block until completion.
In other business, commissioners:
• Were asked to consider renaming the street in Satilla Shores where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in his honor. Commissioners did not comment after the Rev. James Brooks made the request.
• Listened to a complaint by Jeff Kilgore about the commission’s failure to respond to a request for the creation of an ethics review board. Kilgore said there have been several incidents over the past two years that deserve more oversight, including the way the candidacy of Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman for county manager came about, hiring a police chief who cannot serve and an agreement with Christ Church to realign Frederica Road against county rules.
• Approved a request to rezone a 13-acre tract on Blythe Island from single family residential to forest agricultural to allow for a horse boarding facility. Commissioners unanimously approved the request with conditions. A maximum 15 horses would be boarded at the site, and only domesticated livestock will be allowed. No roosters, donkeys or livestock for commercial purposes will be allowed.