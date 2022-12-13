A section of Old Cypress Mill Road between Benedict Road and North Park Drive will be closed today while a contractor installs stormwater drain pipes.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., drivers passing through this section of the road should plan to take an alternate route.
One lane of Kings Way at the intersection of St. Andrews will be closed intermittently today through Thursday due to electric utility work for the Island Club neighborhood. Closures will only take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On Monday, Clearwave Fiber Company began installing underground fiber optic lines in the public right-of-way on various streets between Altama Avenue and U.S. 17 and just north of Palm Drive South and Glynnmarsh Drive. As of Monday, no road closures were planned and project is expected to take two months.
The turn lane from Old Jesup Road onto Walker Road will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week while utility workers replace a damaged power pole. Walker Road will remain open, and contractors will direct traffic around the turn lane closure.
For more information on these projects, contact Chuck Flowers with the Glynn County Community Development Department at cflowers@glynncounty-ga.gov or 912-554-7216.