Glynn County released a notice Monday of a $17.5 million preliminary settlement in a class action lawsuit over improper application of the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption.
“If you applied for and received the local homestead exemption known as the Scarlett Williams exemption ... for tax years 2010 through 2018, you may be a class member and eligible for a tax refund,” the notice reads.
The settlement is not final as the judge presiding over the case — Cobb County Superior Court Judge G. Grant Brantley — has not issued his final order.
“The court will hold a final approval hearing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2019, at the Glynn County Courthouse. After the final approval hearing the court will decide whether to approve the settlement. The court may also decide how much to pay class counsel or whether to approve the class service petition. We do not know how long it will take the court to make its decision,” according to the notice.
For more information on the settlement and to whom it applies, visit https://glynncounty.org/taxrefundcase.