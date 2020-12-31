Bare walls and a roof are evidence of the ongoing construction of Glynn County’s new animal control shelter, which is still on schedule for completion in June 2021.
“They’re currently on schedule. They plan on pouring the floor slabs to the two kennel buildings next Thursday and Friday,” said county Public Works Director Dave Austin.
Joe Combs with Ussery Rule Architects said builders will work through the New Year’s holiday to keep construction on track.
Most recently, the plumbing and electrical frameworks were roughed in at the construction site at the county’s public safety complex off Golden Isles Parkway.
“Had a little slowdown at the beginning due to an extremely wet month, but otherwise everything has moved smoothly,” Combs said.
It’s the developer’s first animal control shelter, Combs said, which came with some interesting quirks. The shelter is not, of course, the company’s only first-time project. He said there’s a period of research and learning that comes with any new project.
“We visited, I believe, a total of six animal control facilities along the coast from Florida up to Savannah and interviewed and talked to the personnel and staff at those locations to figure out what worked and didn’t work, what they would change and have changed at their facilities,” Combs said.
For her part, Glynn County Animal Control Manager Tiffani Hill said the department is very excited to see the structure taking shape. It will feature double the space inside the main shelter building and 18 more kennels than the shelter’s current kennel building.
“It’s laid out in a way that’s not just going to be more space, but also a more efficient and effective use of space,” Hill said.
Two new kennel buildings will contain designated quarantine rooms for sick animals; isolation areas to keep new arrivals while they are evaluated for health and behavioral issues; a separate holding area to quarantine potentially dangerous dogs from public areas of the shelter; sealed concrete floors to expedite the kennel cleaning process; and fenced yards easily accessed from the kennels that will allow for longer play sessions.
It’s hard to name all the benefits the new shelter will have over the U.S. 17 location, she said. More room and a new play area for cats, rooms specifically to process new arrivals, rooms for potential adopters to interact with shelter pets, an expanded surgery area, laundry room and a dishwasher for pet food dishes are all part of the floor plan. Segregating each function is more sanitary and safe for pets, shelter staff and visitors, Hill explained.
Despite an increase in the number of kennels, Hill has heard criticism that the shelter needs even more kennels. The current shelter has 80 kennels.
In response, she said animal control’s focus is not simply on housing dogs.
“No matter how many kennels we build, they’ll fill up,” Hill said. “There’s always going to be unwanted litters and that’s not going to change until people get their pets spayed and neutered and prevent them from wandering around.”
Her department is focused on sterilizing pets and finding new homes for them as quickly as possible, either locally or via non-local adoption agencies and animal welfare groups.
The new location is also important, Hill said. On U.S. 17, the current shelter is isolated from most other county functions, poorly lit and set far back from the road where it is barely visible. Moving to the public safety complex goes a long way toward eliminating those issues.
“We also feel like people are less likely to abandon animals (at the shelter) if they have to drive past the police and fire department to get here,” Hill said.
The building is still six months from completion, not to mention the inspections and certifications that will be needed before it can be occupied, but Hill said the department is already making a relocation plan.
Animal control officers are working out which pieces of furniture to take and what to leave, where to put it, how to decrease the shelter population to a minimum before the move and many other factors in advance.
“Animals are always coming in as well, but our hope is to be close to empty to make the move as easy as possible,” Hill said. “Unfortunately, in June, we’ll be right in the middle of kitten season, and if it’s anything like last season, kitten season beat up animal adoption agencies all over the region.”
Several options are on the table, from lowering the adoption fee to pushing for temporary fosters during the move. For information about the fostering program, call 912-554-7505.
The project is funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue. Estimates came in well over the $1.5 million budgeted for construction. County commissioners approved a $3.5 million construction contract in June and broke ground in October.