A Glynn County Fire Department ambulance and a dump truck crashed at the intersection of Sea Island and Demere roads around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a fire department spokesman.
A patient in the ambulance and a county fire department EMT worker were transported with minor injuries by another ambulance to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, the spokesman said.
The crash backed up traffic at this intersection at the entrance and exit to the island while crews cleared the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.