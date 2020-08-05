A Glynn County Fire Department ambulance and a dump truck crashed at the intersection of Sea Island and Demere roads around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to a fire department spokesman.

A patient in the ambulance and a county fire department EMT worker were transported with minor injuries by another ambulance to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, the spokesman said.

The crash backed up traffic at this intersection at the entrance and exit to the island while crews cleared the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Camden school year begins

Lele Bale walked her two children to St. Marys Elementary School on Tuesday morning with mixed feelings that had nothing to do with the emotions parents usually feel on the first day of school.